Everyone's favorite Harry Potter book gets LEGO-fied

Goblet of Fire is the best Harry Potter book. FACT. Prisoner of Azkaban is definitely the best film, and Chamber of Secrets is probably the best game, but when you look back at the original novels, the fourth is the most memorable. It's the franchise's turning point from innocence to darkness, from chilhood toadulthood and from popular to phenomenon.

It also has the most action, meaning that any adaptation is bound to be epic and exciting. This newest LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 trailer is certainly the funnest I've seen so far. If you don't want to at least rent this game after watching this video, you're probably not a real fan...

And here are a few screen grabs for those too lazy to hit "Play."



Spoiler alert: One of these toys will DIE. Guess which!



The cutest, cuddliest Hungarian Horntail you will ever see



Oh, LEGO Dark Mark, I can't stay mad at you. Not when I suddenly want to build you and display you on my office desk



Moody's face looks awesomely crazy,even in smooth shiny plastic



A Triwizard Challenge gone horribly, hilariously awry. With a swimsuit like that, though, he had it coming

May 27, 2010