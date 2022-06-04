Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone" spin-off shooter with "beloved hardcore mechanics"

Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate has announced Escape from Tarkov Arena, a new "standalone game project" with "all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics" from the original shooter.

"Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project - a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov," the studio explained. "Players will take part in gladiatorial battles in various arenas of the city of Tarkov, organized by a mysterious group of Arena Masters led by the Host."

Here's a brief teaser to give you an idea of what the game will entail:

The game will feature "various" PvP and PvE game modes, as well as ratings, weapon and gear unlocks, and "unique features for owners of the main Escape from Tarkov game", such as the ability to step into the new arenas as your main profile character.

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project - a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov.June 3, 2022 See more

"For owners of the Edge of Darkness edition, Arena will be available for free as DLC," the studio explained. "For all other versions of EFT, the Arena will be paid and, also, you can purchase the Arena separately without buying the main game."

Battlestate finished by stating that closed testing for Escape from Tarkov Arena will kick off in fall/Q3 2022, but did not provide further details on how to sign up or, exactly, how much the spin-off will cost for those who don't own the Edge of Darkness Edition. We'll let you know as and when that changes, though.

Escape from Tarkov caused a kerfuffle a little while back when the developer of the hardcore MMO shooter reiterated that it had no intentions to add female playable characters to the game (opens in new tab) for "lore" reasons and the work it would take to animate them.