Encanto director posts mysterious tweet suggesting a sequel could happen

Encanto co-director Jared Bush has posted a cryptic tweet that hints a sequel or spin-offs could be happening.

The Disney film has become a huge hit for the studio, and is up for the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar at this year's ceremony.

"I'm asked a LOT if there'll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc – I'll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again," Bush wrote on Twitter.

That's clearly not a confirmation of more to come, but certainly seems like a hint that a continuation is possible. Considering the huge cast of characters in the movie, there are plenty of opportunities for more stories to be told – and Disney CEO Bob Chapek has even called the film the "launch of a new franchise" on an earnings call (H/T ComicBook.com).

If you haven't got round to watching Encanto on Disney Plus just yet, chances are you've heard "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has taken the whole world by storm. It climbed the music charts to become Disney's second ever number one from an animated movie on the Billboard Hot 100 (Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's cover of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" also hit the top spot in '93). Yep, that means the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned tune has become even more popular than Frozen's "Let It Go."

It remains to be seen if Encanto can scoop the Academy Award at this year's Oscars, as it's up against stiff competition: Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines, docudrama Flee, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, and Disney Pixar's Luca.

Encanto is streaming on Disney Plus now.