Elden Ring update 1.05 buffs makes your choice of Sacred Flask even more important

This morning, FromSoftware announced that online servers would undergo maintenance today, June 13. With the culmination of that maintenance, the Elden Ring update 1.05 patch notes have dropped.

Most of those patch notes are dedicated to bug fixes rather than gameplay, but there are a couple of tweaks that you should notice, particularly if you're running back through The Lands Between in New Game+. If you're perusing the wares of the Twin Maiden Husk, Bell Bearing items you offer them "will maintain their liberated status in NG+." Previously, the items were not kept during additional playthroughs.

Elsewhere, FromSoft says it has "added emphasis to the choice of the Sacred Flash and several other options that can be strengthened in the grace menu," although it's not clear exactly how those changes have been made. Finally, you'll get a slightly better sense of what's happening around you during co-op, as the patch adds a sound effect when another player uses a summon sign.

Several of the bug fixes are dedicated to certain skills not acting as intended, and a few more to issues with bosses including Malenia, Radahn, and God-Devouring Serpent. Others fix issues with certain sites of grace not appearing on your map, solve audio problems, and improve online stability between PS4 and PS5. Xbox players should also be happy, as update 1.05 also improves loading times on the Xbox Series X.

