Elden Ring speedrunner claims the world record 5 times in 4 days

An Elden Ring speedrunner has claimed the world record for the fastest completion of the game five times in the last four days.

While it may take some players half an hour just to insert the game disk, locate the remote control, get some snacks and get comfortable for their journey into the Lands Between, there's one Elden Ring player who can have the entire game finished in that time.

Earlier today, popular Souls speedrunner Distortion2 set the current record for completing Elden Ring with a finish time of 28 minutes and 59 seconds. This is also the first time the game has been beaten in under 30 minutes.

You can see them performing the staggeringly speedy feat in the YouTube video below. The speedrun is an 'Any%', meaning the objective is to get to the finish line as fast as possible using exploits and glitches as well as skipping vast amounts of the game.

This sees Distortion2 shave time off their previous record-breaking attempts. In the last four days, they've been the first to finish the game in under 50 and 40 minutes. Beating the game in under 30 minutes smashes their most recent record of 33 minutes and 55 seconds.

Distortion2 may be aiming to cross Elden Ring's finish line even quicker than 28 minutes and 59 seconds. You can keep up with their progress on their Twitch channel.

These times are staggeringly impressive, more so because Elden Ring released just over two weeks ago. Since the game's launch, many speedrunners have been competing to conquer the Lands Between in record times, including LilAggy who was the first to complete Elden Ring in less than one hour.

The Lands Between are proving very popular, making Elden Ring the best-selling title of 2022 so far. Recently, an Elden Ring player restarted the game after receiving 86 million runes from killing another player.

