Eight new Marvel comic series featuring X-Men, Captain America, more coming as digital exclusives

Marvel is launching several new comic book series as a part of an upgrade to Marvel Unlimited, its Netflix-style flat-rate digital comics service. The comic series announced so far are:

X-Men Unlimited

Outgoing 'Head of X' writer Jonathan Hickman is launching a new volume of the X-Men Unlimited anthology series, beginning with a Wolverine vs. AIM story drawn by Declan Shalvey.

"Declan and I were pretty obsessive about stressing what we can do within the [Infinity] format and we think X-fans will be happy with the result," Hickman says in the announcement. "I'm always up for trying out new ways to make stories, and this turned out to be a very interesting format."

Marvel's announcement describes X-Men Unlimited as "a series of rotating adventures" focused on the current 'Reign of X' era of mutantkind, to be published weekly.

It's Jeff

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The bite-size maneater Jeff the Land Shark is getting his own series. Spinning out of his scene-stealing appearances in West Coast Avengers, Deadpool, and Gwenpool Strikes Back, co-creator Kelly Thompson graduates Gwenpool's adorable pet shark to his own series drawn by Gurihiru.

It's Jeff is planned as a weekly series on Marvel Unlimited.

Giant-Size Little Marvels

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Skottie Young revives his diminuitive versions of Marvel characters once again for a new series called Giant-Size Little Marvels. Young teams with artist Dax Gordine to pit Earth's littliest heroes against pint-size versions of Marvel's classic villains.

Shang-Chi

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Legend of Shang-Chi writer Alyssa Wong is back for a return bought with Marvel's Master of Kung-Fu, this time teaming up with artist Nathan Stockman.

This new Marvel Infinite Shang-Chi comic will be a team-up behind the scenes as well as in front of it, as in this series Shang-Chi will be teaming up with the recently introduced spy/superhero White Fox

This Shang-Chi series is planned to run four issues.

Captain America

X-Plain the X-Men podcaster Jay Edidin returns to Marvel Comics to take on Captain America in an especially patriotic series with artist Nico Leon.

In this Marvel Infinite Captain America series' first arc, Captain America must deal with terrorists who have stolen the iconic Liberty Bell - and are using it as leverage to get a meeting with the patriotic hero.

Black Widow

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In this one-shot subtitled 'Easter Egg Hunt!,' Black Widow teams up with Hawkeye on a mission that will, according to Marvel, reveal "an untold piece of the Romanoff legend."

The creative team for the Black WIdow one-shot hasn't been announced.

Amazing Fantasy Prelude

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The current alt-reality fantasy series Amazing Fantasy has spawned a special prequel that'll be exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app. The Amazing Fantasy Prelude by Andrews will focus on Wolverine as he "stares down demons, old loves, and monsters old and new" before the events of Amazing Fantasy itself, which launched in July.

Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The popular '00s alt-reality title Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane is being revived once again, picking up again on the live of this budding model/actor after graduating high school.

Fresh off a break-up, this new series will see her begin to have eyes for two new men in her life - her tutor Peter Parker, and a mysterious new superhero named... Spider-Man.

Yes, in this series Mary Jane doesn't know Peter Parker is Spider-Man. That's part of the fun of it.

The creative team for this new Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane series has not been disclosed.

Marvel has also assembled Infinity Comics-formated primers for the following series: Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Ms. Marvel, Venom, and Spider-Gwen.

These comics will be in Marvel's proprietary Infinity Comics format, which adds motion and sound to traditional comic book pages to create a semi-animated appearance, and is optimized for phone reading.

Marvel states that these comics will be exclusive to Marvel Unlimited and the Infinity Comics formatted. Past Infinity Comics were later re-formatted and published in the traditional comic book format, but from the messaging here Marvel has decided not to go that route for these new comics.

Other new Infinite Comics projects are also in the works, with characters such as Deadpool and Carnage, with creators including Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, and Jeffo. Marvel says it plans to release "over 100 issues" between now and the end of 2021.

This comes as part a new version of the Marvel Unlimited app. In addition to these new comics, Marvel Unlimited has added recommended reading guides, unlimited downloading to allow more offline reading, and a more intuitive search feature.

Marvel Unlimited is one of several of the best digital comics readers we recommend for comics fans.