EA outlines plans to continue making Star Wars games

EA has outlined plans to continue building upon its Star Wars series of games alongside making brand new IPs based on the franchise in the future.

Announced during EA's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Andrew Willson specifically mentioned Star Wars and the success of the franchises and titles EA has produced and looks to continue.

During this week's earnings call, Wilson said: “In the context of Star Wars, we won’t be announcing new things here but what I would say is that, if you look at our history with Star Wars, we’ve had a long and very profitable relationship, first with LucasArts or Lucasfilm, and then with Lucasfilm as part of Disney".

He goes on to mention the seemingly oft-forgotten MMO Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Battlefront, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latter of which has sold over 10 million copies and was widely praised.

“We have generated a number of great franchises: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and, most recently, Star Wars Squadrons. That represents over $3 billion life-to-date net bookings and 52 million games sold, and Galaxy of Heroes is a billion-dollar franchise".

Rounding off the call, Wilson states that we can "expect that [EA] will continue to invest in those as well as some new experiences across platforms in the future".

"As we've established these very strong parts of that franchise," Wilson said, adding: "you should expect that we will continue to invest in those as well as some new experiences across platforms for the future".

Until recently, EA has long held the exclusive rights to make games on the space opera franchise, which saw the release of two Star Wars Battlefront games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Squadrons.

EA is still able to create Star Wars titles, but a brand new company called Lucasfilm Games is now "the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm". The end of EA's exclusivity was confirmed alongside Lucasfilm Games announcing a Ubisoft Star Wars game.

Ever since the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order though, we're all expecting EA and Respawn Entertainment to make a sequel to it, or at the very least a new standalone story with totally different characters. Fingers crossed that Wilson is alluding to that.

