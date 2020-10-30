EA Motive is working on a new Star Wars action game

A new Star Wars action game is in the works from EA studio Motive, according to a recent job listing.

The job ad calls for a Build Programmer to join the Motive team and start work on "an upcoming Star Wars action game". The listing reveals that the development team is "starting immediately" on the project, and states that this will give the programmer the opportunity to "contribute to an exciting new IP."

Motive Studios previously developed Star Wars: Squadrons which released at the beginning of October. Not long after the game's release, Motive revealed it's working on "several unannounced projects" in a blog post on its official website, but didn't go into detail about anything in the works.

"With our new mission, we're trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can't get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great," Motive's VP and general manager Patrick Klaus wrote regarding the new projects. "The team is super talented and we're all striving to make aspirational games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and into the future."

The mention of unannounced projects naturally led many to assume another Star Wars game might be in the pipeline, and this job listing appears to officially confirm a new game set in the Star Wars universe is in the works. Whether it turns out to be a follow-up to Squadrons or something else entirely remains to be seen, but as we head into the next generation, we'll likely see it land on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

