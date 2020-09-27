Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires slated to release in "early" 2021

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will release next year.

Koei Tecmo made the announcement at Tokyo Game Show earlier today via a brief cinematic teaser. Here, take a look:

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires was just revealed at #TGS2020! The strategic battle experience is currently in development and will release in Early 2021 on #PS5, #PS4, #XboxSeriesX, #XboxSeriesS, #XboxOne, #NintendoSwitch and #Steam.➡️https://t.co/VQGwJdatGm#DW9Empires #KTFamily pic.twitter.com/DAWs3HLxguSeptember 27, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

We don't know much else about the game, but the "strategic battle experience" is confirmed for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and all current- and next-gen consoles – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

A mobile Dynasty Warriors instalment was also announced at the show, but sadly the game – and the upcoming beta, which goes live in a couple of weeks for iOS and Android devices – is only available in Japan for now.

In related news, Nintendo recently teased that it was going to share an extended look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay during Tokyo Game Show 2020 this weekend, and it certainly delivered on its promise. In a livestream from the trade show, producers Yosuke Hayashi and Masaki Furusawa joined director Ryouta Matsushita at the digital event to present new footage of the hack-and-slasher, depicting Breath of the Wild's Impa – who will be a playable warrior – 100 years younger than she appeared to be in the latest Zelda instalment.

"Unlike the previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team in every step of the process, including gameplay direction, graphics, world, and all dialogue," Hayashi explained when Age of Calamity was announced.