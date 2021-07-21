Dwayne Johnson suggests he won't appear in any future Fast and Furious movies

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who helped propel Fast and Furious into a billion-dollar franchise, has heavily implied that he won't appear in any future Fast and Furious movies.

When pressed on his feud with co-star Vin Diesel by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Johnson first made his rubber-burning bow as agent Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, before going on to appear in three more Fast and Furious movies. He also starred in the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham.

It's not clear whether a Hobbs & Shaw sequel will ever become a reality, though Hobbs was conspicuous by his absence in Fast and Furious 9 amid his past with Vin Diesel – one which the Dominic Toretto actor addressed in a recent interview.

"My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be," he told Men's Health in June. "That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love."

Johnson's time in the Fast Franchise may have ground to a halt, but there's still some mileage left in the tank of the Fast franchise.

Fast 10 and Fast 11 will spell the end of the family-filled main franchise. Vin Diesel has already teased part of the one-two farewell, saying it has to be a two-parter because there's "so much ground to cover."

Vin Diesel also confirmed in an interview with Regal that the saga's finale will start shooting in January 2022. Johnson, it seems, won't be part of those plans.

