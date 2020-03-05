Dungeons and Dragons sale saves you 40% on rulebooks this World Book Day

Even though World Book Day is usually about celebrating novels (like the best gaming books, for instance), this Dungeons and Dragons sale isn't letting that get in the way. Amazon and Walmart have knocked a good chunk off the price of many D&D rulebooks, allowing you to stock up for a whole let less than normal. Besides a reduction on the official Starter Set that brings it down to just $12.40, you can also pick up many of the core rulebooks for a fraction of the price. Because most have had a price cut of at least $15, now's the time to invest if you haven't already.

In terms of what you should prioritise, we'd recommend everyone grabbing the Player's Handbook before the Dungeons and Dragons sale is over. Alongside the basic rules, it gives details on player classes, races, backgrounds, and more - everything you need to create a character in one of the best tabletop RPGs going, basically. As for those who want to run their own game, the Dungeon Master's Guide is essential. It's stuffed with details on how to create new campaigns, quests, factions, and more.

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, we'd (obviously) recommend the Starter Set. It's genuinely good value and includes everything you need to play right away like dice, pre-generated characters, and a pre-written campaign that'll ease you in nicely. I've been running this one with friends and fellow GamesRadar+ staffers over the last few months, and it's the perfect introduction to what can be a pretty intimidating game. Combine it with our guide on how to start playing D&D and you're away.

Meanwhile, the core rulebooks (the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual) are perfect for those who want to take the game further. Considering how much content is stuffed into each one, those low prices bring them dangerously close to a bargain.