Dungeons and Dragons Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 - buy 2, get 1 half-price in mega D&D sale

There's never been a better time to try D&D or fill the gaps in your collection, particularly now that the Dungeons and Dragons Amazon Prime Day deals are here. In fact, many books have had their prices slashed in half (including the most recent releases). There's also a promotion where buying two books gets you a third one for 50% less than normal.

While it's not surprising to see so many Dungeons and Dragons Amazon Prime Day deals, we are taken aback by the scale of the savings on offer. Amazon's knocked loads off most D&D rulebooks and campaigns, letting you get into the tabletop RPG for the first time or expand your collection at a vastly discounted rate. When taken with the best Prime Day board game deals, it's a good time for us and a bad time for our wallets.

More offers are sure to appear soon (the sales event runs from June 21 - 22), so we'll keep this page updated throughout the next few days.

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - rulebooks

Player's Handbook | $50 $31 at Amazon US / £34 £27 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Monster Manual | $50 $27 at Amazon US / £39 £32 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Xanathar's Guide to Everything | $50 $29 at Amazon US / £39 £30 at Amazon UK

No matter whether you're a player or Dungeon Master, Xanathar's Guide to Everything is an essential purchase. Besides featuring all-new subclasses and story options for characters, it's also filled with DM tips, traps, and downtime activities to give your games more flavor.

Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes | $50 $25 on Amazon US / £33 £29 at Amazon UK

With rules for loads of new monsters, you'd think this book is mainly aiming at Dungeon Masters. However, that's where you'd be wrong - it does also feature some cool Elf and Dwarf subclasses, allowing players to bring a bit of extra flavor to their characters.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros | $50 $24 at Amazon US / £36 £31 at Amazon UK

As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros receive a hefty 50% discount isn't an opportunity to miss. It's a fantastic tome stuffed with cool lore and adventure ideas inspired by Greek mythology, so we'd definitely recommend checking it out.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $92 at Amazon US / £90 at Amazon UK

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - adventures

Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus | $50 $23 at Amazon US / £39 £27 at Amazon UK

Intrigued by the new Baldur's Gate video game? This official D&D campaign book takes you to the titular city for 50% less than normal. Considering all the cool plotlines and additions inside, that's a steal. Then once you get to Avernus, it's basically fantasy Mad Max. What's not to like?

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - dice

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $20 $9.99 at Amazon US

If you want enough dice to get the whole crew ready to roll, look no further. This bundle includes five sets of seven polyhedral dice; best of all, each set has its own distinct look and included pouch, so there's no worry of mixing them up.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $20 $13 at Amazon US

Give your rolls some extra oomph by picking up this set of all-metal dice, with a lovely aesthetic inspired by antique iron. The standard sale price is a fair bit higher, so don't miss this saving.

