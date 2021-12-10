Dune: Spice Wars brings the battles of the Harkonnen and Atreides to PC

Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X strategy game coming to Steam in early access next year.

Just yesterday at The Game Awards, Funcom unveiled a brand new trailer for Dune: Spice Wars (which you can check out over on YouTube). Right now at least, the new strategy game appears to be exclusive to PC, arriving through early access on Steam at some point next year in 2022.

Unfortunately, the brief announcement trailer for the new game by Conan Exiles developer Funcom gives away very little about the game itself. It opens with an almost birds eye view of the vast sands of Arrakis, before showing Arrakeen under attack by invading spacecraft.

Then, the camera pans out to reveal the entire world held in a very firm grip by an unseen character. Emperor, is that you? Hopefully we won't be waiting too long to find out which factions will feature in Dune: Spice Wars, as well as whether any characters from Frank Herbert's saga will be making an appearance.

This will definitely help us whittle down the hours until Dune: Part Two is with us at some point in the future. Currently, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve is scheduled to begin filming some time next year in 2022, with a release date eyed for the following year in 2023. Dune might've only just relatively recently graced theatre screens around the world after an agonizingly long wait, but Dune: Part Two isn't that far off on the horizon, all things considered.

Check out our full Dune beginner's guide for a complete tour of Frank Herbert's original collected works.