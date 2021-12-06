Dragon Age 4 is a single-player game, BioWare reaffirms

Dragon Age 4 is a single-player game, BioWare has reaffirmed in a new blog post.

BioWare marked the unofficial celebration of 'Dragon Age Day' - better known as December 4 - around the world with a new blog post from the development team. "We want to let you all know that we're still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age," the post reads.

Additionally, the blog also reveals that there won't be any news about Dragon Age 4 until at least 2022, which isn't entirely surprising given that we've nearly halfway through the final month of the year. Then again, given The Game Awards' history of showing off new information surrounding Dragon Age 4, maybe this is simply a case of BioWare not wanting folk to get their hopes up.

The commitment to Dragon Age 4 being a single-player game from BioWare comes after a previous report claimed it was angling for live-service elements. However, this report also revealed that the live-service elements of BioWare's sequel had actually been scrapped, with the game's narrative having effectively been rebooted.

It's unfortunate that Dragon Age 4 still appears to be pretty far over the horizon, but perhaps it's only natural after reports of a full development reboot just earlier this year. Nonetheless, BioWare's game remains incredibly highly anticipated by legions of fans around the world, and you can check out two brand new short stories set in the world of Dragon Age in celebration of the recent Dragon Age Day.

