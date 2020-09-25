Doom Eternal raises hell on Xbox Game Pass next week

Bethesda's Doom Eternal is making its way to Xbox Game Pass on October 1, which is good news if you're a fan of demons, gore, and chainsaws.

Announced by Xbox, id Software's latest entry in the incredibly long-running franchise will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass next week. For PC though, Doom Eternal will be arriving at some point later in the same month. It also is the first Bethesda game to be introduced to Game Pass since the huge acquisition by Microsoft which was announced earlier this week.

Raze Hell. Oct 1https://t.co/WISnNqKvGx pic.twitter.com/DWUCnT3pzRSeptember 24, 2020

Doom Eternal is an absolutely excellent follow-up to the 2016 revival of Doom by id Software. Everything about the sequel is bigger and better, from the length of the world-hopping campaign, to the demonic enemies you can carve through with a chainsaw, shotgun, or any other of the Doomslayer's weapons.

Although Doom Eternal is coming to Xbox Game Pass, we'd hazard a guess that this doesn't include the planned DLC for the game. The Ancient Gods: Part One is the first of two planned DLC expansion for the game, and it'll be launching later next month on October 20. You'll actually be able to download The Ancient Gods: Part One as a standalone game, so you don't even need to own a copy of Doom Eternal to play it.

Looking further to the future of Doom Eternal, Bethesda recently revealed that id's shooter, along with The Elder Scrolls Online, will receive a free upgrade for next-gen consoles. If you already own Doom Eternal on Xbox One or PS4, you're guaranteed to get a free copy on the Xbox Series X/S or the PS5. Both versions will be available after the launch of the next-gen consoles though, so you won't be able to play Doom Eternal on day one.

If you're planning on picking up the frenetic shooter when it arrives on Game Pass, keep an eye on our Doom Eternal cheat discs guide, for a handy list of all disc locations in the game.