Doom Eternal launch trailer is razing some serious hell

Are you feeling down on your luck? Devoid of energy and drive? Do you need a pick-me-up? Take this Doom Eternal launch trailer and inject it straight into your veins, and you'll be tearing out the eyes of demons before you can even say "steel-barreled sword of vengeance."

Doom Eternal is just over a week away, dropping for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 20. This trailer will help bide the time until you can rip, tear, and shred Hell's armies, spurned on by the voice of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ' Nika Futterman, who sounds like she swallows knives for a living (badass). "There is only one dominant life form in this universe," her voice tells us, and guess what? It's you, Doomslayer.

The trailer jumps into a montage of fire, monsters, blood, and gore, AKA the four elements that make up a Doom title. We see new environments we'll need to deftly navigate, new weapons that are ready to be cocked in lieu of using words, and a slew of enemies that are just waiting to be mowed down with impunity (including a massive, horned demon that promises to be quite the challenge).

"The Slayer's time is now." It is, indeed - well, it's eight days, when Doom Eternal drops on March 20. The sequel to 2016's Doom will be available for Nintendo Switch at a later date - you can scare your fellow commuters by playing it without headphones in the near future, we promise. If you want to add a bit of absurdity to your hell-razing, Twitch Prime members can get the Doomicorn Slayer skin , which is exactly what it sounds like.