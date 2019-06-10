Doom Eternal gets November 22 launch date, multiplayer and amazing Doom helmet collector's edition

Bethesda's E3 2019 show has confirmed a Doom Eternal launch date of November 22 for a return to hell and chainsaws. That also includes a new multiplayer mode and a life size wearable Doom helmet with the collector edition.

DOOM Eternal's Collector's Edition includes a wearable Praetor Suit helmet, lore book, 2 lossless digital soundtracks, and the Year One Pass, which includes 2 story-based expansions. #BE3 https://t.co/jJKf4P5OS3 pic.twitter.com/cJhzYSPkmKJune 10, 2019

As you can see the collector edition includes that life size Praetor helmet, as well as a book, soundtracks and a season pass for two story DLC add ons. Bethesda's E3 show show also revealed a new 2v1 multiplayer called Battlemode. It pitches two player controlled demons against a Doom guy Slayer and promises "skill vs strategy". Although from the looks of the trailer it looks more like 'everyone gets all the guns' style chaos.

Announcing BATTLEMODE, DOOM Eternal's brand-new 2v1 multiplayer, built in-house by the team at @idSoftware. #BE3 pic.twitter.com/uCVrjuF3d0June 10, 2019

It's not clear yet exactly how the multiplayer player mechanics work. For example do you get to choose the demons? Do they respawn or match up one-to-one against the Slayer? We know the Doom guy is "fully loaded" suggesting he has a full compliment of options, so the bad guys must have something to counter that. I'm sure we'll find out soon enough.