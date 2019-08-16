Doom 1 and 2 will no longer require you to log into a Bethesda account to play

A re-release of Doom 1 and Doom 2 landed on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4 back in July, enabling players to relive the iconic FPS all over again. But there was a slight snag: every time you load up either game, it prompts you to log in to a Bethesda net account in order to play. Bethesda took to Twitter to announce you’ll no longer need a Bethesda account to get stuck into the action, as the studio has “deployed a patch” that adds the option to let you skip the log-in process altogether. The update will also remove the disconnect notification that would often pop up in-game.

We’ve deployed a patch for the re-releases of DOOM and DOOM II, which now adds an option to skip the Bethesda net login requirement and removes the disconnect notification during gameplay. pic.twitter.com/KtlbRvmRyJAugust 15, 2019

Doom 1, 2, and 3 were re-released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4 as part of Doom’s 25th anniversary celebration on July 26. You can snap up 1 and 2 for the very reasonable price tag of £3.99/ $4.99 each, and Doom 3 for £7.99 / $9.99 across all three platforms. When the first Doom released back in 1999, it was very notable for its use of early 3D graphics which gave players a different kind of perspective as they hunted down 2D sprite enemies. Doomguy sure has come a long way since then with Doom (2016), which brought the series back with crisp, action-packed goodness along with a healthy side of reactionary heavy metal music. Hell yeah.

With Doom Eternal's launch date of November 22 creeping ever closer, being able to relive the classics is a great way to keep yourself busy while you wait, and at least now you won't have to worry about faffing around with account set-ups or log-ins. Going to Hell was never so easy.

Here's why Doom Eternal is ditching "traditional multiplayer" in favour of a custom mode starring slayer.