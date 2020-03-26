Doctor Who has broadcast a heartwarming “emergency transmission” to help us through the Coronavirus pandemic

The Doctor has a message for anyone worried about this scary time: don’t worry, we’ll get through this. Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker) donned her iconic look and climbed into a cupboard to offer her message of support to all the Doctor Who fans out there who are worried about the spread of Coronavirus.

In an “emergency transmission”, the worldly time-traveller reveals that the T.A.R.D.I.S. has been picking up “psychological signals” and wants to remind viewers to look out for one another. “You won’t be the only one worried,” she says. In the minute-long clip, the Doctor explains that she is self-isolating (or hiding) from an army of Sontarans, and has a few pieces of advice for those who are currently forced to do the same…

1. Remember, you will get through this. Whilst things remain uncertain and unclear, the Doctor shares a poignant reminder that “darkness never prevails.” No matter what. She’s been to the future so she knows what she’s talking about.

2. Tell jokes. Perhaps our favourite bit of advice: tell jokes. “Even bad ones. Especially bad ones.” Roger that!

3. Be kind. The Doctor reminds us to check in with friends, neighbours, and strangers alike. “Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday – and I know you were super kind yesterday!” Whilst she knows how great humanity can be, she also knows we can always be better. Thirteen wants you to talk, share and check in with people, “Cause in the end, we’re all family.”

4. Listen to science, listen to doctors. Right now, Doctors, health professionals, and service workers are working their butts off for us because, as The Doctor says, “They’ve got your back.” So listen up, stay informed, and stay safe.

5. Stay strong, stay positive. There’s nothing like a message of hope from a kind time-traveller to make us smile when times are hard. “Stay strong. Stay positive. You’ve got this.”

Along with this wonderful video the Doctor Who team are sharing short stories and behind the scenes snaps on Twitter to keep spirits high. And, thankfully, showrunner Chris Chibnall is set to return for season 13, so we’re sure all our big questions from that season 12 finale will be answered soon enough.