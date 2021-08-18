District 9 sequel will be "stripped-down and bare bones," says Neill Blomkamp

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has provided another update on the movie's much-anticipated sequel, saying that it would be made on the same scale as the original film.

"I think the approach of the first film is correct; it’s just really a question of the script," Blomkamp told The Hollywood Reporter . "If there’s slightly more stuff happening in the script, then you need slightly more money. But I think it would still be as stripped-down and bare bones as we could make it. That becomes more nimble and more creative, and personally, I like that."

District 9, released in 2009, was Blomkamp's debut feature film. Set in an alternate version of Johannesburg, South Africa, the movie centers around a group of aliens confined to an internment camp by the South African government. When the aliens are relocated to another camp, one of them crosses paths with Wikus Van De Merwe, one of the government officials leading the process, and Wikus eventually starts to turn into an alien himself. Produced by Peter Jackson, the movie stars Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, and David James and it was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Before we get to see District 10, Blomkamp's next project is a sci-fi horror flick that was filmed during lockdown and is released on August 20. Demonic follows a young woman who's been estranged from her mother – however, when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between the mother and daughter are revealed, terrifying demons are unleashed.