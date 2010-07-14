Disney develop Gargoyles movie





According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is in the process of hiring crew to work on an unnamed Gargoyles project.



Gargoyles was an animated series in the 1990s, and it was good fun, though it was no Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles .

With the success of Transformers , cartoon properties have become a hot ticket in Hollywood, and this is just the latest in a series of planned adaptations, despite the limited success of last year's GI Joe movie.

For those who didn't spend the 80s and 90s watching cartoons, Gargoyles followed a clan of 'heroic Gargoyles', thousand year-old stone creatures who come alive at night to protect New York City from evil.

Check out the intro below;

Disney are in negotiations to develop a live-action story centred on the stone creatures, who interact with human allies such as Detective Elisa Masa in order to keep the city safe.

No word yet on how they plan to bring the Gargoyles to life, be it CGI, like Transformers , or animatronics as in the Turtles movies.

So what next? Street Sharks? Dino-Riders? SWAT Cats..?

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter ]



