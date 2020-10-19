Dirt 5 Xbox Series X gameplay trailer highlights next-gen benefits and enhanced 4K graphics

Codemasters released a new gameplay trailer that shows Dirt 5 running on the Xbox Series X.

The short 30-second trailer gives you a look at the off-road racing game running on the Xbox Series X and highlights some of the key benefits of the next-gen version. Hitting the dirt track with enhanced 4K visuals at 60fps, Dirt 5 also includes a shiny 120fps option to really rev things up on the next-gen hardware. Another key benefit is faster loading times, which have been vastly improved on the next-gen console.

Dirt 5 will also have Smart Delivery support, meaning that if you buy a copy on Xbox One (digital or physical), you'll be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free. Set to release on Xbox One and PC on November 6, Dirt 5 will be coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch on November 10. It will also be racing onto PS5 shortly after, but no specific release date has been announced just yet.

“It’s hard to believe that in less than a month, DIRT 5 will make its mark on the next generation of consoles. The studio has done an incredible job, and we can’t wait for players to join us in the lobbies," Dirt 5 development director Robert Karp said in the official press release. "With a Career mode featuring Troy Baker and Nolan North, Playgrounds, Arcade and split-screen and multiplayer options, there is so much variety, and DIRT 5 offers something for every type of racing fan.”

