Dinner For Schmucks trailer online

The new trailer for Steve Carell’s Dinner For Schmucks has been released online.

And truthfully we’re not sure what to make of it. The pedigree’s there – Carell alongside Paul Rudd and an appearance by David Walliams as a snooty Swiss – but the jokes fall a little flat.

Still, if you want an idea of what to expect from the flick, check out the trailer below.

Directed by Jay Meet The Parents Roach, Dinner For Scmucks tells the tale of a guy who is “on the verge of having it all”. But in order to get it all, he has to produce a perfect seating plan for his boss’ annual Dinner For Extraordinary People.

For some reason, said guy meets Barry (Carell), who likes to dress mice up in tiny suits and recreate famous paintings… This couldn’t possibly go wrong…

Dinner For Schmucks is out on 20 August.

Fancy it? Or rather eat your own eyeballs?