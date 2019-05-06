Destiny 2 is finally getting a double Infamy event for Gambit this week

Destiny 2's Forsaken expansion added Gambit to the game approximately eight months ago. Destiny 2: Joker's Wild , the current and Gambit-focused Season Pass DLC, was released about eight weeks go. So when I say we are finally getting double Infamy events for Gambit, I mean finally.

As Bungie announced today, Gambit matches - presumably both regular Gambit and Gambit Prime - will yield double Infamy from May 7 through May 14. This will make it much easier to earn ranks and loot, whether you're grinding out resets or working on the Reckoner triumph. This is the first time in the game mode's long history that double Infamy has been offered.

The Drifter has heard your requests.Double Infamy all week long begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Oue4bVMhCCMay 6, 2019

This kind of event would've been way more exciting at the start of Joker's Wild, but it's still a welcome addition to Destiny 2's event rotation. That's really the exciting part: yes, we're getting double Infamy this week, but more importantly, we'll also see more double Infamy weeks in the future. Bungie regularly rolls out bonus XP weeks, often alongside other events and updates - like double Glory running at the same time as Iron Banner - but Gambit was always left out in the cold.

Finally, the Drifter can join in on the fun and dish out extra Infamy any time Gambit gets any major new content or changes - or just because he feels like it, you won't hear me complain. And as Destiny 2 community manager Cozmo23 said on Reddit , on top of this week's double Infamy bonus, Gambit will also see a triple Infamy week (or weekend) "before the end of the season."