Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2019 rewards and Eververse cosmetics revealed

We can officially add the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2019 to the growing list of video game Halloween events for the year. This year's Festival will run from Tuesday, October 29 to Tuesday, November 19, and Bungie revealed the rewards and Eververse cosmetics coming in the Festival in a new blog post.

(Image credit: Bungie)

As expected, the Festival will offer a new suite of free paper masks which can be applied as helmet ornaments. We've got Calus, a Vex Goblin, the Drifter (who's looking utterly cursed), a Hive Acolyte, Eris Morn, and a Fallen Captain. You'll be able to earn these masks by collecting Chocolate Strange Coins from bounties and other activities, or by killing enemies with a mask equipped. These masks will be available to all players, including Destiny 2 New Light players, but they can only be applied to the new Masquerader's Helmet sold by Eva Levante, which will only grant Power during the Festival of the Lost.

In addition to these masks, players will earn Candy collectibles which they can spend on Mystery Grab Bags and a fully Masterworked Braytech Werewolf auto rifle. The auto rifle will drop at 950 Power, making it an easy Kinetic upgrade for players who are still trying to hit the Power cap. Once you get the static Masterworked version, you can acquire more variants with random rolls by trading in more Candy.

The best source of Chocolate Strange Coins and Candy will be the Haunted Forest, a limited-time activity based on the Vex Infinite Forest from the Curse of Osiris campaign. It sounds like this year's rendition will work just like the last one: you have 15 minutes to clear as many floors as possible, then you fight a boss and open bonus chests based on your performance.

(Image credit: Bungie)

That wraps up the Festival of the Lost content that all players will get access to. Naturally, the event will also come with premium cosmetics available through the in-game Eververse store. There's a set of skeleton armor ornaments for each class, jack-o-lantern and Omnigul masks, some Ghost shells, two sparrows (including a cool witch's broom), a skeletal ship, and a new tombstone emote which will definitely see use in the Crucible. The prices for these items have not yet been revealed, but based on previous events and normal Eververse prices, expect to pay anywhere from $2 to $15 for each one.