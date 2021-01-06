Destiny 2 Coup de Grace mission bug can be avoided if you just slow down, says Bungie

The final quest in Destiny 2: Beyond Light's Season of the Hunt has a major bug in it, but Bungie has the solution - "slow down."

The Coup De Grace mission went live on January 5 and was almost immediately followed by reports from players that a bug was preventing them from finishing the mission. Coup De Grace tasks players with hunting down the High Celebrant of Xivu Arath and has the typical multiphase boss fight. However, in its current state, players have found that if they take the boss down too quickly, the mission will break and can't be completed. There's also another bug preventing players from accessing certain portals and moving further along the mission.

According to Bungie, these bugs can be avoided by simply taking a breath and slowing down, which is weirdly what my therapist tells me to do in my daily life. "Players who are experiencing issues in the Coup De Grace mission are advised to slow down when damaging the High Celebrant," the studio said in a tweet. "Players should also wait a few seconds before shooting the black blight orb."

If you follow these instructions you should be able to complete Coup De Grace and receive a Pinnacle reward, but the mission may or may not drop the Fourth Mark ship, as many players believe this drop is bugged as well. Season of the Hunt is due to end early next month, so it'll be interesting to see how the story elements that are expanded upon in this mission play out.