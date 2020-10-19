Destiny 2: Beyond Light subclasses are "trying to get back to the feeling of Destiny 1," Luke Smith says

With the customizable Stasis subclasses coming in Destiny 2: Beyond Light , Bungie is hoping to "get a little bit back to the feeling of Destiny 1," according to director Luke Smith.

Smith and general manager Mark Noseworthy discussed the making of Beyond Light in the latest issue of Edge magazine, and Stasis was a central focus. “What we’re trying to do with Stasis and wielding the Darkness is to show you as a player more freedom,” Smith says. “There’s also a meta statement that we’re making about the difference in the powers between light and dark, but there’s this other part, which is the fantasy of, ‘This is my Guardian, there are many like it, but this one is mine.’

"I think we’re trying to get a little bit back to the feeling of Destiny 1," he adds, echoing the sentiments of many Destiny 2 players ( including myself ), "but updated to how we’re thinking and some of the systems that we’re using today."

Unlike Destiny 2's base subclasses and the super trees introduced in Forsaken, Stasis subclasses can be customized through Aspects and Fragments which add unique active and passive abilities. Your grenades, melee, and class abilities are set, but a different Aspect can totally change your play style by giving those abilities new uses or bonuses, like a freezing Warlock rift or an aerial dive for Hunters.

