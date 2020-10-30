Demon’s Souls comparison video makes the PS5 exclusive look even more impressive

A new video gives a great look at comparisons between the original Demon's Souls on the PS3, and the PS5 remake by Bluepoint Games.

Below, you can see the full comparison video between the original game and the ambitious remake. The video showcases footage that we've seen so far in previews for Demon's Souls, like the one published yesterday on the PlayStation YouTube channel, and then puts the same footage from the original game side by side for comparison.

It's an excellent look at just how ambitious the Demon's Souls remake is from Bluepoint Games. The comparison video even points out areas that have been significantly advanced and changed for the remake, for example highlighting the fact that the level of geometry in modelling has increased considerably.

For a look at just how far the Armored Spider boss has come since the PS3 release, skip to roughly halfway through the comparison video. This was one of the two bosses that was showcased for Bluepoint's remake just yesterday in preview footage, the other being the Flamelurker, and it's safe to say that Bluepoint has sped up the battle pretty significantly.

If you, like me, can't wait to get your hands on Bluepoint's remake, there's less than three weeks to wait until Demon's Souls launches worldwide on the PS5. It's just one of several PS5 launch games arriving on November 12, a console launch lineup comprised of the like of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and a few others.

If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console ahead of its launch on November 12, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for a complete list of retailers with stock.