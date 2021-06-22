Dell still has some of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals

Dell has quietly posted some of the best Prime Day deals for gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors, and there's still time to hit many of them. A range of limited-time and limited-quantity deals are live over on the retailer's gaming catalog , and they've quickly become some of our favorites from the entire sale.

Let's start with one of the new Alienware Aurora desktop machines. Dell has a great deal on a Ryzen R10 Aurora packing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, a hard-to-find GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a healthy 16GB of high-speed DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It's hard to get discounted Alienware towers with high-capacity SSDs, let alone blazing-fast M.2 drives, since they often split internal storage with an old SATA hard drive which makes this a real unicorn of a deal at under $1,700.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop | $1,659.99 at Dell

You can get a sizable and heavily discounted 34" curved Alienware monitor to go with that Aurora, too – or to upgrade your current screen. At a staggering $904 off, the beauty is more than half-off. With a 2ms response time, 1440p resolution, and 120hz refresh rate, this is an absolutely monstrous bargain.

Dell is also offering an impressive range of gaming laptops from its own catalog and Alienware's, with many sporting hefty solid state storage and GeForce RTX 30XX graphics cards. Altogether, this selection has really given some welcome choice and variety to the last-minute Prime Day hardware deals, so don't overlook what could be your ideal machine.

We're been busy rounding up the best Prime Day laptop deals with picks for gaming, work, and casual use across a range of budgets. Be sure to take a look at the best Prime Day TV deals if you need something a little bigger, too.