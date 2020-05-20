Deep Silver and THQ Nordic have 69 unannounced titles in the works

Embracer Group, the parent company of publishers Deep Silver and THQ Nordic, has revealed that it has 69 (nice) unannounced titles in the works across its family of studios, with a total number of 118 games under development at present.

That statistic was revealed in the publisher's annual earnings call to shareholders earlier this week, in which it also said that its next slate of "AAA game releases" since 2018's Metro Exodus won't be launching till the next fiscal year, which starts April 1, 2021 and ends on March 31, 2022.

Read more (Image credit: Volition) The next Saints Row will be announced in 2020, Deep Silver confirms

Some have taken this statement as confirmation that Saints Row 5, which is in the works at Volition Entertainment, has been quietly delayed to next year. However, Saints Row 5 still hasn't been officially announced, although THQ previously promised "exciting things ahead for the Saints, [so] you don't want to miss out!" in a YouTube trailer last year. Embracer Group's earnings statement doesn't make any explicit references to another Saints Row game when discussing its 2021 plans.

In better news, Embracer Group confirms that this year alone will see the release of Biomutant, Chorus, Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy all Humans!, Iron Harvest, MotoGP 20, Ride 4, Snowrunner, Wasteland 3, WWE2K Battle­grounds from its portfolio, alongside other yet-to-be-announced titles.

Sadly, there's still no word on when we can expect Dead Island 2, which was originally revealed in 2014 and has since moved its way through three different developers, and is now underway at Dambuster Studios. The game is listed for a PS4 and Xbox One release in the report, but it's true status remains a mystery for now.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.