Every Deathloop Trinket explained

You'll be using a lot of Deathloop Trinkets as you play to modify both weapons and character abilities. These little coins are dropped by enemies and found all over the island of Blackreef, letting you buff and alter stats and powers to better tune Colt and his gear to your playstyle, or the danger he has to face. If you want to know more about Deathloop Trinkets, how they work and what are the best ones to use then we'll cover all of that here.

Deathloop tips | Deathloop Visionaries | Deathloop powers | Deathloop guns | Deathloop codes | Deathloop Queen of Riddles Yerhva answers | Deathloop walkthrough and endings guide

What are the Deathloop trinket levels?

For both Dealthoop weapon and character trinkets you'll find Crude, Sleek and Exemplar versions which are grey, blue and purple (although the blue ones glow green on the floor). These roughly map out as 'common', 'rare' and 'epic' level drops with whatever effect they have ramping up from 'slightly' to 'moderately' and eventually 'greatly' affecting whatever they alter.

It's obviously always worth swapping out lower level Trinkets for higher powered ones as you progress. And when you do replace the ones you use with better options, feel free to sacrifice them for the Residium you need to save gear when you loop. With weapons you might want to keep a few copies as you can equip three guns, but with Character Trinkets Colt can only ever equip one so there's no point hanging on to duplicates.

Deathloop weapon trinkets

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Deathloop weapon trinkets can be used to buff and improve your guns, with the level of weapon affecting how many you can add. Crude/common/grey weapons can take a single Trinket, Sleek/blue/rare take two and Exemplar/purple/epic stack three. Whatever you go for you'll want to play to a weapon's strengths. So buffing a Spiker's range and accuracy over distance will extend your stealth capabilities. Extending damage range will help shotguns, while damping down recoil will improve SMGs.

Every Deathloop weapon trinket

Sure Shot - Increases range at which weapon is accurate.

- Increases range at which weapon is accurate. Straight Shooter - Accuracy of aimed shots is increased across the board.

- Accuracy of aimed shots is increased across the board. Stopping Power - Damaging an enemy slows the start of their health regeneration.

- Damaging an enemy slows the start of their health regeneration. Speed Loader - Reload speed is increased.

- Reload speed is increased. Shock Absorber - Reduces recoil.

- Reduces recoil. Quick Draw - Equip and switch weapons in a flash.

- Equip and switch weapons in a flash. Perforator - Bullets tear through enemy ranks.

- Bullets tear through enemy ranks. Mobile Marksman - Move faster while aiming down weapon sights.

- Move faster while aiming down weapon sights. Mind Leach - Enemies suffer damage and lose more power when hit.

- Enemies suffer damage and lose more power when hit. Lightning Strike - The distance over which your weapon does full damage is increased.

- The distance over which your weapon does full damage is increased. Hipster - Shots fired from the hip have minimal spread.

- Shots fired from the hip have minimal spread. Hailfire - Increases rate of fire.

- Increases rate of fire. Crack Shot - Aiming down sights takes far less time.

- Aiming down sights takes far less time. Big Box - Magazines carry more bullets.

Deathloop character trinkets

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The various Deathloop character Trinkets buff and improve a range of Colt’s abilities. There is a core set you'll probably want to equip most of the time, as well as a few - like gas immunity - you'll be swapping in for specific missions. We've marked the best basic Deadloop Character Trinkets you'll want to rock most of the time below. The boost to health, the power that fuels your abilities, and damage reduction, will let you fight longer. While the double jump will get you just about anywhere, so you can equip something other than the Shift teleport ability. But, as we mentioned, swap things in and out when you're dealing with a specific problem.

For the most part these Tickets will drop randomly from enemies and Visionaries but we've detailed any that appear to have fixed origin.

Every Deathloop character trinket