A Death Stranding sequel could happen according to Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding , a game that we finally know considerably more than nothing about, is part of what creator Hideo Kojima calls the "strand game" genre , which seems to be some sort of networking-meets-delivery simulator with a supernatural backdrop. Kojima tells Gamespot that, in order to really solidify this budding new genre of his, he's already toying with the idea of a Death Stranding sequel, though he's not entirely sure what it would be or indeed if it's really plausible.

"I'm not really sure," Kojima says, referring to the odds of Death Stranding becoming a series. "The most difficult part is, when you create something new, you have to create a sequel and then a third version or it [will] not remain as a genre. When this game comes out there will be a lot of pros and cons, and [these elements could become the essence of the core part], but I think it's better that I keep it going in a sequel.

"Yeah, probably at least 1.5, and then 2, maybe, at least so that it remains and people are aware of the genre. There are a lot of other projects that come up like TV dramas and things like that. A lot of pitches come my way … Why I can't say it's definite is because I only have one body, and there are many projects that I have to be involved with. And it's really tough for me physically to do many things at once."

Coming from the man behind Metal Gear Solid - a series which spawned such confusing sequels and spinoffs as Metal Gear Solid 2: Solid Snake, (also) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, not to mention Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops, Peace Walker, and Ground Zeroes - this talk of doubling down through sequels does carry some weight. That said, Death Stranding isn't out yet and it's already confusing; I shudder to think of what Kojima would do to the canon if he were armed with sequels.