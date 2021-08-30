Death of Doctor Strange #1 preview shows his final moments

A just-released preview of Marvel Comics' Death of Doctor Strange #1 is getting right to it, and showing the apparent last moments of the Sorcerer Supreme's life - including the shadow of whoever is the culprit.

Check out this unlettered preview of Death of Doctor Strange #1 (of 5) by writer Jed Mackay and Lee Garbett:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Death of Doctor Strange #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Described definitively as "the final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange," Death of Doctor Strange #1 begins with the Sorcerer Supreme teaming up with magical mutant hero Magik but quickly delves into something darker. In a two-page scene, Doctor Strange answers his door at his Sanctum Santorum from a shadowy figure with a toothy grin, and proceeds to be beaten mercilessly with magic and apparently the threat of a stabbing from a blade.

While the preview doesn't reveal who is the mastermind, Newsarama has done a little digging ourselves to uncover the key suspects in the Death of Doctor Strange .

"'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange," MacKay stated in Marvel's announcement of Death of Doctor Strange. "Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"

Check out this trailer for Death of Doctor Strange:

Though Doctor Strange hasn't died before, he has previously been replaced as Sorcerer Supreme, in both the core Marvel Universe and in future timelines, by characters such as Clea, Doctor Doom, and even Loki.

"Doctor Strange has long been at the top of my 'most coveted character' list. To finally get the chance to draw him in such a momentous series is… well, magic," said Garbett. "I couldn't be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we’ve got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed's conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange - and it's a real third eye-opener! See you in September!"

Death of Doctor Strange #1's cover is by Kaare Andrews, with variant covers by Peach Momoko, Stephanie Hans, Michael Del Mundo, Gene Colan (a 'hidden gem' variant), Skottie Young, and Natcha Bustos (a Stormbreakers variant).

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Death of Doctor Strange #1 covers Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Death of Doctor Strange #1 (of 5) goes on sale on September 22. A collected edition of Death of Doctor Strange is already slated for a March 15, 2022 debut.

