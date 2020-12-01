Dead Cells is getting another DLC in 2021 called Fatal Falls

Dead Cells is getting its second paid expansion, aptly titled Fatal Falls, in 2021. Up top is a teaser trailer previewing two new mid-game areas coming to inevitably test your patience and resolve for life. In addition to the new biomes, Motion Twin says Fatal Falls will add "a significant amount of new content" to Dead Cells when it becomes available for $4.99. The studio is also celebrating a significant sales milestone with Dead Cells now at 3.5 million copies sold.

The two new biomes are called The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, and as you can see in the teaser, they can be treacherous places to practice your yoga poses. Along with a brand new boss fight, the new biomes are parallels to the Stilt Village, Clock Tower, and Time Keeper areas and their alternate paths. "These additions will provide significant new options for fans looking for middle-run exploration and are brimming with new ways to succumb to a terribly painful death," reads a line from the press release. Motion Twin says also to expect a cache of new weapons, teasing that specifics "will be revealed soon."

In case it's been a while since your last playthrough, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC launched back in February and added two new early-game biomes and a bunch of new weapons. Considering that The Bad Seed also cost $5, it's probably safe to assume Fatal Falls' new content will be similar in scope.

Dead Cells is one of the best Switch indie games available now.