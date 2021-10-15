January 2022 DC Comics revealed

DC is gearing up for the start of 2022 with the release of the publisher's full January 2022 solicitations, which bring in the fan-favorite Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, a meeting between the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes, and of course more Batman than you can shine a Bat-Signal at.

First off, Peacemaker is getting a spotlight across a set of variant covers depicting a version of the character based on John Cena's performance in The Suicide Squad crossing over with a variety of heroes and villains from around the DC Universe.

From there, Peacemaker is also getting his own one-shot titled Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace , which revisits the anti-hero's harrowing origin story with writer Garth Ennis, known for his subversive, violent work on Marvel's Punisher as well as DC's Hellblazer and Preacher. The one-shot will bridge the gap for fans of The Suicide Squad movie, reintroducing the comic book character ahead of his headlining HBO Max spin-off show.

Also in January, DC's previously teased Justice League Vs. Legion of Super-Heroes breaks out into a six-issue limited series that will bring the two teams together in a story that invokes classic Legion of Super-Heroes tale 'The Great Darkness Saga' (one of the best DC stories of all time).

And of course, January 2022 brings another expansion of the Batman franchise, with a new Batman Begins-influenced take on Bruce Wayne's journey to becoming a superhero in Batman: The Knight . At the same time, Detective Comics is going weekly in January, with a new World's Finest style Batman/Superman team-up backup feature from writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora.

And former superhero playmates Jon Kent and Damian Wayne reunite after a lot of personal changes in the Superman & Robin Special #1.

DC January 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #2

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

Variant cover by PAUL POPE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

Prestige Plus

ON SALE 2/1/22

17+



With the power out across Gotham, Batman must haul the not-particularly-cooperative villain responsible, E.M.P., across miles of chaotic city streets, filled with terrified people and opportunistic criminals! Blackgate Prison can nullify E.M.P.'s destructive electrical powers, if Batman can survive long enough to get them there—but what happens if there are two people loose in Gotham with those powers? What then? The mega-talented Jock (Batman: The Black Mirror, The Batman Who Laughs) writes and draws the blockbuster story of Batman's worst night!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

1:25 variant by GERALD PAREL

1:50 foil variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what of the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin?

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and acclaimed artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) will take Bruce Wayne on a fraught journey, making allies and enemies, on his training to become Batman in this definitive new series!

BATMAN #119

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN #119

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

Backup written by KARL KERSCHL

Backup art by KARL KERSCHL

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light!

Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1049

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1049

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



When Huntress elected to go undercover in Arkham Tower, it was to investigate a place of healing that seemed too good to be true. But what happens when Helena Bertinelli really does need some healing? With Nightwing and Batwoman also on the inside, what began as an undercover mission has turned into a rescue operation as the mysteries of Dr. Wear's Arkham Tower begin to unravel!

Then, in "House of Gotham" part three, the young boy rescued by Batman has begun his course of treatment at Arkham, so why are the only people showing him kindness those whom the law asserts are criminals? It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1050

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1050

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup 1 written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup 1 art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Backup 2 written by MARK WAID

Backup 2 art by DAN MORA

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

4-part connecting variant by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

Team variant by JAY FABOK

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



It's the landmark, oversize issue Detective Comics #1050, and some of the biggest names in comics are here to celebrate the Dark Knight! First up in "The Tower" part four, the villainous force keeping Arkham Tower's patients sedated is at last revealed—and this villain's return is guaranteed to catch you by surprise! It's the dramatic conclusion to act one of Mariko Tamaki's Arkham Tower epic, brought to life by the legendary Ivan Reis! Then, in "House of Gotham" part four, Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco take us into the seedy underbelly of Gotham's criminal elite through the lens of the original Robin (Dick Grayson), and reveal what it takes for a young man to survive amongst the deadliest killers in the DCU. It's a tour de force of Gotham's vilest villains!

Last but not least, making his grand return to the DCU, writer Mark Waid teams with Detective Comics uber-artist Dan Mora to bring you the start of a

BATMAN/CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN/CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by TOM KING and others

Art by JOHN PAUL LEON, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS,

BERNARD CHANG, MITCH GERADS, and others

Cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

Variants by LEE WEEKS

and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/25/22

17+



Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special, meticulously illustrated one-off issue by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.

Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world, this special will feature his work completed for the original story and tributes created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers.

CATWOMAN #39

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

CATWOMAN #39

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



Meow, Catwoman is bored of Alleytown and has returned to Gotham City proper for bigger fish to fry and to go back to doing what she does best…stealing crime boss secrets for blackmail and looking damn sexy while doing it, of course. New ongoing series writer Tini Howard makes her DCU series debut writing the cat of the night, placing Catwoman in her first blackmail heist disguised as a stripper at Gotham's most secure underground club! Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's crime elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant by YASMINE PUTRI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great age of heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness? A monumental DC epic event miniseries!

SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN & ROBIN SPECIAL #1

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant by RAFA SARMENTO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



As the Super Sons, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne put evil to bed…past its bedtime. But a new day has dawned, and Jon Kent is now the Superman of Metropolis—all grown up and fighting for truth, justice, and the kinds of grown-up things that Superboy was only beginning to understand as a child. Now a ghost from Jon's past has reared its head, and to battle this evil, he'll need to reunite with Robin for one last mission into the heart of darkness. This time they'll be battling not as Super Sons, but as Superman and Robin! This thrilling adventure is written by acclaimed Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi!

PEACEMAKER: DISTURBING THE PEACE #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

PEACEMAKER: DISTURBING THE PEACE #1

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by GARRY BROWN

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant by GARRY BROWN

1:25 variant by RYAN BROWN

1:50 variant by AMANDA CONNER

$6.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/25/22

17+



The breakout character from The Suicide Squad gets his own tale of peace ahead of the upcoming HBO Max TV show!

Long before joining the Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith, code name Peacemaker, meets with a psychiatrist—a woman dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. From his tragic childhood to his military service overseas to his multiple missions with Special Forces, Smith has more than his share of skeletons in the closet. But who's actually analyzing whom? And will this trip down memory lane result in yet more fatalities?

Garth Ennis and Garry Brown delve deep into Christopher Smith's history of violence, and reveal what might bring peace—or not—to the Peacemaker.

DC January 2022 Spotlight graphic novels and collections

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-418-9

ON SALE 2/15/22



A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and gain the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight!

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER

Written by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-432-5

ON SALE 2/22/22

17+



Bruce Wayne's mission as the Batman has only been under way for a year or so, but he can tell he's making a difference. Unfortunately, he's made some powerful enemies. All the traditional power brokers of Gotham resent the disruption the Batman has brought to town…and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. There's a second Batman haunting Gotham's rooftops and alleys—and this one has no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape. With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gotham's rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name…but how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask?

BLACK ADAM BOX SET

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BLACK ADAM BOX SET

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Slipcase art by JIM LEE

$51.00 US | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-452-3

ON SALE 7/5/2022



Before seeing Black Adam on the big screen, rediscover classic DC comics that inspired the film! This slipcase box set includes softcover editions of Shazam! Vol. 1, Black Adam/JSA: Black Reign, and Black Adam: Rise and Fall of an Empire—a new collection of Black Adam's epic journey from 52.

INFINITE FRONTIER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

INFINITE FRONTIER

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by XERMANICO, PAUL PELLETIER,

and JESUS MERINO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

$39.99 | 352 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-424-0

ON SALE 2/15/22



When our heroes saved the Multiverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged...and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in.

Most of them, at least.

Alan Scott, the Green Lantern of the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE VOL. ONE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE VOL. ONE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-434-9

ON SALE 3/1/22

17+



Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice?

Don't miss the first collected edition of 2021's smash-hit horror sensation—so you can be all caught up when The Nice House on the Lake returns with issue #7!

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-949-9

ON SALE 4/26/22



It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn't have time to worry about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has the power to transform into animals. But controlling his newfound abilities is difficult, and their unpredictable nature could have dangerous consequences. Knowing his parents kept this secret hidden from him only makes Gar feel more alone. The heroes are both seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths cross in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they try to hide from each other. It will take a lot of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN, BEAST BOY, AND BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN BOX SET

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN, BEAST BOY, AND BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN BOX SET

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$59.99 US | 592 pages | 6" x 9"| Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-152-2

ON SALE 8/9/22



New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and internationally acclaimed artist Gabriel Picolo's fan-favorite Teen Titans books are available in beautiful hardcover editions! These unique origin stories define what it means to have the strength to face and accept who you really are.

In Teen Titans: Raven, when 17-year-old Raven Roth loses her memories and has to start life over in New Orleans, strange things begin to happen. What if she's better off not knowing her past?

In Teen Titans: Beast Boy, 17-year-old Garfield Logan struggles to overcome his lack of high school popularity. Then new powers and elevated status give Gar everything he's hoped for—but at what price?

In Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, a chance encounter in Nashville brings these teens together. It's the meet-cute that turns into the adventure of a lifetime, as they discover that trusting a new friend can be everything, and trusting the wrong adult can be a disaster.

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 1: WARWORLD RISING

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 1: WARWORLD RISING

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" × 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-427-1

ON SALE 2/15/22



A new chapter in Superman's life begins as the challenges of Dark Nights: Death Metal are causing Clark Kent to feel…a change in his powers. Is it possible the Metropolis Marvel could be losing a step?

The Man of Steel's struggles in taking down the creatures from the Breach would suggest as much! If he's going to continue to protect the people of Earth, he'll have to adapt—especially with threats like Mongul out there waiting to launch their biggest attacks on the Earth yet. After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth.

DC January 2022 comic books

ACTION COMICS #1039

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ACTION COMICS #1039

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



"The Warworld Saga, Part III." Everything has changed. After the heart-stopping events of Action Comics #1037, Superman and the surviving members of the Authority see a side of Warworld they never knew existed. In the lower catacombs, Superman finds another survivor of the lost Phaelosian race of Krypton, a scientist turned enslaved gladiator with much to teach Superman of his new home, including how to survive…and maybe, in time, how to escape. Meanwhile, Superman's quest to turn the hordes of Warworld against their masters begins.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #5

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



All roads lead to Xebel! Jackson Hyde's made some daring escapes in his time on the run, but there's no avoiding the reunions that his underwater motherland has in store for him. Both surprise family time and a long-awaited romantic interlude leave Jackson questioning his life on the surface. And with all the problems Jackson left behind in Atlantis, it's getting harder not to ask himself—is Xebel where he really belongs?

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #4

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1//25/22

After last issue's revelation, Aquaman and Green Arrow must double their efforts to escape and thwart Scorpio's plot to rewrite time to their own agenda!

BATGIRLS #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATGIRLS #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Bondo! Bondo! Bondo! With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood—thanks to Oracle instructing them to "lay low"—that much easier to bear because they have each other. Steph begins witnessing some strange actions through the window of the building across the street and can't help but investigate if the recent murders are connected to them! Meanwhile, Oracle realizes the most effective way for the girls to wear her newly upgraded comms is by piercing their ears, and Cass freaks out!

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #5

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

17+

The world-bending collision between Gotham City and Fabletown races toward its climax as two great detectives unite to unravel the Bookworm's master plan and stop the bombings—but while their brains might be up to the task, the final act will require all their brawn as well!

BLUE & GOLD #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BLUE & GOLD #6

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

Peacemaker variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



Booster and Beetle are lost in space! After a disastrous first day on their new jobs as hero business owners and operators, the duo has found themselves kidnapped and stranded on an alien world. Who's to blame? Well, the Omnizon of course! Welcome to her home planet, Br'Honn, where a battle to the death between friends is just another Tuesday!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DC VS. VAMPIRES #4

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



Batman has confirmed who in the Justice League has been turned into a vampire…but can he make his move before the Justice League is turned against him? It's hero versus hero in this blood-drenched chapter…with clues to who the new Vampire King might be!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #5

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

DEATHSTROKE INC. #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by PAOLO PANTALENA

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Peacemaker variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



Deathstroke and black canary are trapped in the ghost zone! To escape the horror, the Deathstroke Inc. team must confront their own ghosts...and deal with a deadly offer from the returning Libra!

GREEN LANTERN #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

GREEN LANTERN #10

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



John Stewart was a Marine, an architect, a Green Lantern. Now John is the only one who can stop the Lightbringer's plans, but in order to do so, he must choose a new path forward, one that will change his role in the DC Universe forever! Back on Oa, Jo Mullein faces the formidable Anti-Guardian!

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #6

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Mercenaries, police, backstabbing businessmen, and more have all tried to keep Curtis Metcalf down. His reputation is in tatters, his suit nearly destroyed, and his body beaten, and still nothing can stop Curtis from getting his revenge. It's time for Edwin Alva to realize just how big of a mistake he made in underestimating the power of Hardware's rage!

HARLEY QUINN #11

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN #11

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ACKY BRIGHT

Peacemaker variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



A train leaves for Gotham at eight p.m. averaging 80 miles per hour, carrying one very dramatic villain named Keepsake, a bomb strapped to the engine, and me…Harley Quinn! One track leads straight to Gotham Central Station, where hundreds of lives are at risk, but the other track…that one leads to my best friend and sidekick, Kevin. Sacrifice the one to save the many? I hate that Philosophy 101 crap, and I'm really starting to hate trains.

HUMAN TARGET #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

HUMAN TARGET #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 12 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22

17+



With eight days left to solve his own murder, Christopher Chance tracks down his next suspect. His murderer couldn't be Blue Beetle…could it?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #72

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #72

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



The Royal Flush Gang has hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. What in the Multiverse could the Royal Flush Gang be after? How does it connect to Black Adam's trial? Find out here!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3

Written by JOSH WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by ARIEL OLIVETTI and ANDRE BRESSAN

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Peacemaker variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 5 | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond.

LOONEY TUNES #264

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

LOONEY TUNES #264

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 1/18/22



While attending a professional wrestling event, Bugs and Daffy are handpicked by the audience to take part in the main match. Daffy is sure their two-on-one advantage will bring them fame and fortune…until he discovers that their opponent is none other than the heavyweight champion, the Crusher…whose previous opponents each left the ring on a stretcher!

MAD MAGAZINE #24

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

MAD MAGAZINE #24

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by ANOTHER USUAL IDIOT WITH SOME CRAYONS

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

ON SALE 2/15/22



You've been a very, very MAD dog! America's longest-running humor magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! This pet-themed issue features a wide variety of classic parodies plus vintage MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family howl, meow, chirp, whinny, moo, and cock-a-doodle-doo with chuckles. Go fetch your copy today!

NIGHTWING #88

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

NIGHTWING #88

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



The blue stripes are back! Nightwing gets an updated suit starting this issue! Meanwhile, after the distressing events of rescuing Haley from getting dognapped by bad guys, Nightwing discovers there are way more hits on Dick Grayson than he realized, thanks to going public about his fortune, and he needs to find a clever way to be Dick Grayson and Nightwing at the same time. Meanwhile, Heartless tries to buy power away from Blockbuster in order to take control of Blüdhaven, and both of these big bads have Nightwing in their crosshairs.

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #4

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by DARRYL BANKS

Variant cover by BRITTNEY WILLIAMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



Andromeda has gone from most talented to most wanted! Concerned about her sister, Nubia leads the charge. What evil from Tartarus has found its way into the very soul of Doom's Doorway's latest champion? To find out, our queen will have to delve deep into her haunted past for clues. Can she heal herself from old wounds in time to save another from making the same mistakes? Find out in another exciting chapter of Nubia's solo adventures!

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6

ON SALE 1/4/22



Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It's not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he's got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he's a super-zero and he's willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con's newest special guest!

ROBIN #10

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



The Lazarus Tournament has ended, but Mother Soul is not going down without a fight! As Damian Wayne battles for the fate of his family line, a last-ditch effort by an unlikely ally will lead to a major power shift in the DCU! It's Robin versus his hyper-powerful great-grandmother in a battle so gripping you'll need an extra butterscotch candy from her little dish to make it through!

ROBINS #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ROBINS #3

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by MARCUS TO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



The Robins run face-first into a group of copycat villains decked out in high-end tech giving them the powers and battle prowess of Batman's greatest enemies! As the former wonders face down these threats, they deduce that whoever's behind the assault on them has hacked into the Batcomputer. As hard choices are made, the five ex-partners of Batman realize that going their separate ways and leaving the Robin mantle behind might be their only option!

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARCELO MAIOLO

Variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



RICK FLAG ATTACKS! The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from Oa only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #5

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by SIYA OUM

Peacmaker variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



In the aftermath of tragedy, King Shark is on a roll, taking down fools left and right on his way toward victory in the Wild Games! The only thing that stands between humanity and total shark domination is the Defacer! Can she take one for the team and stab the only friend she has left in the back?

SUPERMAN '78 #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN '78 #6

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by WILFREDO TORRES

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



The final battle for Metropolis is here! Superman stands against Brainiac as he tries to save his city from being cataloged and bottled by the mechanical menace. But can Superman save his adoptive city and the bottled city of Kandor from Brainiac's clutches, or will he be forced to make the impossible choice?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #7

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted.

TASK FORCE Z #4

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

TASK FORCE Z #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

Peacemaker variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4 .99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



There's no way that Red Hood's team of zombie villains would ever turn on him. I mean, that's just math. There's no chance at all that trying to control a team that literally has zombie Bane on it will work out badly. So just stop it, don't even think that way…and even if that were the case, there's no way Mr. Freeze would return to kill everyone either, right?

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #11

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.

THE FLASH #778

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE FLASH #778

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipso's evil plans.

WONDER GIRL #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER GIRL #8

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art by JOËLLE JONES

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

$3.99 US| 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22



After being separated from her tribe for years, Yara has finally found her sisters. But there is no time for celebration—the very rainforest they have sworn to protect is in danger! The Esquecida remained hidden from Man's World in the past, but now they will have to reemerge to save their future! Who seeks to destroy their sacred lands and why? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Wonder Girl!

WONDER WOMAN #783

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN #783

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD,

and VITA AYALA

Art by MARCIO TAKARA and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by WILL MURAI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



As Wonder Woman soars across continents to save Steve Trevor, the evil force behind it all emerges! The doubles of our hero were only the beginning for Image-Maker and he won't stop until Diana pays for what Janus has done. There are many victims of the villainess's deadly rampage through the Multiverse and their wishes for revenge are now directed toward our Amazon Princess! Will she survive paying for the sins of another selfish deity? Meanwhile, in the world of the Bana-Mighdall, their oracle has seen a startling vision of doom! What could this mean for their relationship with their sisters on Paradise Island? All will be revealed!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #3

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22



As the trial for all humankind begins, with Wonder Woman serving as the defendant for all of Earth, godlike cosmic accusers present an extensive list of charges against humanity. Does the capacity for good outweigh the great evils done to one another and the entire planet? Diana must believe it does…or else all the people she has sworn to protect will face certain extinction. From Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) comes the next installment of Wonder Woman: Evolution.

DC January 2022 collections

BATMAN: THE PENGUIN

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE PENGUIN

Written by BILL FINGER, DOUG MOENCH, ALAN GRANT, JOHN OSTRANDER, PAUL DINI, and JASON AARON

Art by BOB KANE, DON NEWTON, NORM BREYFOGLE, JOE STATON, KELLEY JONES,

DON KRAMER, JASON PEARSON, and others

$19.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-501-8

ON SALE 2/22/22



Offered again! Rediscover the history of the Batman and the Penguin's greatest clashes before they return to the big screen in The Batman. Featuring stories from industry legends from throughout comics history, Batman: The Penguin collects Detective Comics #58, #610, #611, #824, Batman #155, #374, #548, #549, Batman: Penguin Triumphant #1, and Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1.

BATWING: LUKE FOX

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATWING: LUKE FOX

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and JUSTIN GRAY

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and others

Cover by MIKE McKONE

$29.99 US | 384 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-420-2

ON SALE 2/15/22



Son of Wayne Enterprises tech guru Lucius Fox, young Luke Fox is brilliant, brave, and rebellious—and now, he's the newest member of Batman, Inc.! When the original Batwing walks away from crime-fighting, the Dark Knight recruits Luke to take up the mantle as a global representative in the war on crime. His assignments as the Batman's newest agent will take him from Africa to Italy to a side of Gotham City that he's never imagined.

CATWOMAN OF EAST END OMNIBUS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

CATWOMAN OF EAST END OMNIBUS

Written by ED BRUBAKER and DARWYN COOKE

Art by DARWYN COOKE, CAMERON STEWART, JAVIER PULIDO, and others

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$100.00 US | 1,064 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-503-2

ON SALE 3/29/22



Catwoman is dead! (Or at least that's what she wants you to think.) Presumed deceased and low on funds, Selina Kyle returns to her roots, taking up residence in Gotham's down-and-out East End. She intends to lie low and figure out her next moves, but when a serial killer begins racking up bodies in her old haunts, Selina has no choice but to return to the prowl in this twisting noir mystery that collects stories from Detective Comics #759-762, Catwoman: Selina's Big Score, Catwoman #1-37, and Catwoman Secret Files #1.

DC COMICS: GENERATIONS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC COMICS: GENERATIONS

Written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by IVAN REIS, BRYAN HITCH, YANICK PAQUETTE, JOHN ROMITA JR., KEVIN NOWLAN, DOUG BRAITHWAITE,

RAGS MORALES, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

$19.99 US | 184 pages | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-500-1

ON SALE 2/22/22



In these tales, a threat of cosmic proportions to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out. Collects Generations Shattered #1, Generations Forged #1, and the story "Generations Fractured" from Detective Comics #1027.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: JENNY FRISON

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: JENNY FRISON

Art and cover by JENNY FRISON

$24.99 US | 42 pages | 12" x 16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-494-3

ON SALE 6/28/22



DC Comics presents the artwork of superstar cover artist Jenny Frison, featuring 20 of her most stunning pieces starring some of the greatest superheroes and super-villains in comics history. From Wonder Woman to Catwoman and Poison Ivy, the art collected in this poster book showcase is perfect for framing and display.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: J.H. WILLIAMS III

Art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$24.99 US | 42 pages | 12" x 16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-548-3

ON SALE 7/12/22



DC Comics presents the artwork of superstar artist J.H. Williams III, presented in 20 removable oversize poster pages suitable for framing and display. Featuring art from The Sandman: Overture, Batwoman, Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, Promethea, and more!

DCEASED: HOPE AT WORLD'S END

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DCEASED: HOPE AT WORLD'S END

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by MARCO FAILLA, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and others

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-499-8

ON SALE 2/22/22



The Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen, as have entire nations. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead a plan to try to stem the tide of infection and protect survivors. The Anti-Life Army is on the march, however, corrupting and destroying everything in its path. The Anti-Life War has only just begun!

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 4

Written by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, PAUL KUPPERBERG, ROGER STERN, and others

Art by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, KARL KESEL, JOHN BEATTY, and others

Cover by JOHN BYRNE and GEORGE PÉREZ

$49.99 US | 520 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-321-2

ON SALE 3/1/22



This final volume of John Byrne's classic reinvention of Superman chronicles more of the Man of Steel's greatest adventures, featuring favorites like Wonder Woman, Batman, Supergirl, and the Doom Patrol! Collects Doom Patrol #10, Superman #16-22, Adventures of Superman #439-444, Action Comics #598-600, and Superman Annual #2.

Y: THE LAST MAN COMPENDIUM TWO

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Y: THE LAST MAN COMPENDIUM TWO

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Art by PIA GUERRA, GORAN SUDŽUKA, and JOSÉ MARZÁN JR.

Cover by MASSIMO CARNEVALE

$59.99 US | 704 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-608-4

ON SALE 3/1/22

17+

When a mysterious plague wipes out every male mammal on Earth, the world's women are left to pick up the pieces and try to keep civilization from collapsing. But for some unknown reason, one young man still lives. Overnight, Yorick Brown goes from anonymous 20-something to the most important person on the planet. This second and final compendium collects issues #32-60 of the critically acclaimed series from the writer of Saga.

THE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY BOX SET

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY BOX SET

Written by JACK KIRBY

Art and cover by JACK KIRBY

$120 .00 US | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-485-1

ON SALE 7/12/22



In the 1970s, legendary creator Jack Kirby revolutionized the comic book medium with a monumental multi-series saga that introduced impossible new worlds, iconic new characters, and sweeping new mythologies. He called it the Fourth World, and its debut elicited unprecedented levels of excitement from comics readers everywhere. The epic ran across four monthly titles—The New Gods, The Forever People, Mister Miracle, and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen—collected in full here in one slipcase box set!

DC January 2022 relisted comic books

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



Dr. Joy is now face to face with the ghost of Amadeus Arkham—the ghost that she had assured all her patients did not exist. Now faced with overwhelming evidence that the Ten-Eyed Man's "delusions" were anything but, she has found herself questioning everything. Meanwhile, Dr. Phosphorus and Nocturna attempt to live a "normal" life in Gotham, but the good doctor's radioactive body may be having unforeseen side effects on their unsuspecting neighbors.

BATMAN '89 #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN '89 #6

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



It's a battle between former friends for the heart of Gotham as Batman faces down Harvey Dent. Can Bruce save his friend before he goes too far, and what does this mean for the future of Gotham City?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #11

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #11

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, RAM V, and MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN,

TREVOR SCOTT, ARIST DEYN, and others

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant covers by KARL MOSTERT and ARIST DEYN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna's relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it.

HOUNDED: Ace the Bat-Hound, the goodest boy in the DCU, has his day in an epic story featuring many DC Super Pets, brought to you by Mark Russell and Karl Mostert.

WIGHT WITCH: Catwoman tie-in/"Fear State" aftermath! The mysterious relationship between Ghost-Maker and Wight Witch is revealed in all its horrifying glory here.

BLACK MANTA #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BLACK MANTA #5

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Black Manta finds himself at the crossroads of good and evil as Devil Ray's secret origin and Black Manta's own past collide and erupt! Will Black Manta finally accept his legacy of villainy…and maybe even make the choice to overcome it? Or will Devil Ray's plans quite literally rip apart not just the seven seas, but the whole world?

CRUSH & LOBO #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

CRUSH & LOBO #8

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



SERIES FINALE! Like father, like daughter? Okay, fine, maybe a little. Crush and Lobo are back in prison, but this time they're stuck together and no one's happy about it. Well, except maybe the gleefully scheming warden, who's now got two Czarnians for the price of one. Is escaping space prison worth putting aside a couple little differences like "tried to kill each other multiple times?" Crush and Lobo make no promises in the thrilling conclusion to their series!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #4

Written by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp's trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar's time in seminary couldn't possibly prepare him for what's in store!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:50 variant by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



"The Tower" begins! The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear.

Backup: "House of Gotham" begins! For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



"The Tower" part two! The Bat-Family tries to figure out the best way to infiltrate Arkham Tower, but someone may have gotten the drop on them…someone not unfamiliar with psychiatric facilities…one Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known to you dear readers as Harley Quinn!

Backup: "House of Gotham" part two! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #9

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help in time to stop this deadly new Joker from killing his latest victim? And what will he have to give her to get her to do it?

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #5

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22

17+



While Ivy starts reflecting on what's been happening these last few months after leaving Kite Man at the altar and joining Harley Quinn for a de facto, impromptu honeymoon across the DCU, new villain Mephitic makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge.



I AM BATMAN #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

I AM BATMAN #5

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA CIZMESIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Batman fights for his life against a new breed of Peacekeeper, augmented with his family's own technology! The only person who might be able to save his life is…Lucius Fox?!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Art by ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7

ON SALE 1/4/22



The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?

PENNYWORTH #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

PENNYWORTH #6

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7

ON SALE 1/11/22



The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn't lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman's most dangerous foes!

ROBIN & BATMAN #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN & BATMAN #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 1/11/22



To reconcile his trauma and move toward an optimistic future, Dick Grayson must first confront his tragic past. Unfortunately, that step includes a confrontation with an enraged Killer Croc, who is out for Grayson blood! This action-packed issue concludes the epic tale of a young man learning to live and love in a nightmarish world.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

Variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8

ON SALE 1/18/22



It's the moment you've been waiting for…the capture of Krem! With the fugitive in custody, Supergirl must now deal with his allies, the ungodly Brigands! To stop them once and for all, she must leave Ruthye behind with the man who killed her beloved father. Can she trust the young girl to let the villain of our story live long enough to stand trial? Or is this the tragic end of his story and ours?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12

ON SALE 1/11/22



An unexpected guest star helps Batman and Mystery Inc. face one of the Justice League's strangest foes! While the Shaggy Man menaces Scooby and friends (including Shaggy, man) at a seaside resort, only Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question, may have the answer to who sent the creature…and why!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESÚS MERINO, SHAWN CRYSTAL, VICENTE CIFUENTES, and JUAN DOE

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant cover by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Peacemaker variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 7 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



It's all falling apart! The Joker's stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.

THE JOKER #11

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER #11

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and KAEL NGU

1:25 variant covers by KARL KERSCHL

$5.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



The Joker is about to learn the harsh reality of the motto "Don't Mess with Texas" as the Sampsons bring him back home to their ranch…for dinner!

PUNCHLINE BACKUP: While Harper Row has been making sure that Punchline stays behind bars, her brother, Cullen, has been getting closer to Punchline's fans. His new boyfriend, Bluff, is hiding a wicked secret that promises to change the shape of organized crime in Gotham, and Punchline's role, for years to come.

TITANS UNITED #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TITANS UNITED #5

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Black Zero strikes! Superboy has turned on the Titans as Tamaranean forces move to invade Earth. As Donna Troy falls to Conner's newly restored powers, Raven tries desperately to reach the friend and ally they once knew.