Batman and Superman team up for World's Finest by Mark Waid & Dan Mora

Superstar writer Mark Waid is back at DC, and his first major project will give what DC describes as a "brand-new day" for Batman and Superman.

Detective Comics #1050 main cover (Image credit: Irvin Rodriguez (DC))

Waid is teaming with Detective Comics artist Dan Mora for an as-yet-untitled story (but nicknamed 'World's Finest' in the concept art) which will begin as a back-up in January 25's Detective Comics #1050. The publisher says Waid and Mora's back-up story "is just the beginning" for the creative duo and the two superheroes.

This is Waid's second-known major DC story in the wings, joining the teased DC Black Label Superman series with Bryan Hitch . Waid returned to DC after a 12-year-hiatus with a story in December 2020's Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories of the DC Universe anthology.

Waid and Mora's story will be a back-up to the main storyline by series artist Mariko Tamaki and Ivan Reis, who is taking over the book with Detective Comics #1047 as the title goes weekly - at least for the month of January 2022.

World's Finest concept art (Image credit: Dan Mora (DC))

The main storyline by Tamaki and Reis is the fourth part of the 'The Tower' storyline, delving into the aftermath of Arkham Asylum's destruction and its doomed replacement, Arkham Tower.

Detective Comics #1050 will also have a second back-up from Matthew Rosenberg and Fernardo Blanco, the fourth part of their 'House of Gotham' serial running through January's Detective Comics books as well.

Detective Comics #1050 goes on sale on January 25, 2022.