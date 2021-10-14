The more grown-up DC Super Sons reunite in Superman & Robin Special #1

Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, formerly known as the Super Sons and now known as Superman and Robin are holding a reunion in January 2022's Superman & Robin Special #1.

The firstborn male offspring of two of the most iconic superheroes of all time, Superman and Batman, the duo used to pal around as a sort of pre-teen World's Finest and co-stars of several series.

(Image credit: DC)

But that was before Jon aged rapidly into a young man a few years back and was handed the reins of being Metropolis's Superman in mid-2021, and before Damian went off on his own adventures in his solo title.

Now according to DC, a ghost from Jon's past has returned and he'll need his old playdate partner Damian for "one last mission into the heart of darkness."

The Superman & Robin Special is written by Peter J. Tomasi, who used to write the duo's Super Sons, Adventures of the Super Sons, and Super Sons of Tomorrow series. The 48-page one-shot that goes on sale January 25 is illustrated by Viktor Bogdanovic (who also draws a cover) with variant covers by Jorge Jimenez and Rafa Sarmento.

Expect the special to tackle Damian's response to Jon's coming out as bisexual, which will officially occur in November 9's Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. In the wake of DC's announcement, readers on social media expressed a desire to see Damian show his support to Jon's along with his other figurative brother Tim Drake/Robin who came to the realization he was romantically attracted to boys in August 10's Batman: Urban Legends #6.

Damian has been out of Gotham City on a secret island and not in tune with the everyday goings-on in the DC Universe since the launch of his new solo series.

While DC doesn't outright say it'll be addressed in the story, the publisher does say that the now grown-up Jon is fighting for truth, justice, "and the kinds of grown-up things that Superboy was only beginning to understand as a child."

Check out all three covers to the debut issue below and look for DC's full January 2022 solicitations on Friday, October 15 at 12pm ET.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

