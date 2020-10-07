DC Far Sector writer N.K. Jemisin named as MacArthur Fellow

DC's Far Sector writer N.K. Jemisin has been named as part of the 2020 class of MacArthur Fellows. She is among a group of 21 named in this year's honors.

"Jemisin is broadening the spectrum of participants in speculative fiction's creation and surrounding fandom through her published works as well as her world-building workshops, frequent interviews, and active presence on social media," reads John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation's write-up of the author.

In addition to Far Sector, Jemisin is the author of the prose novels The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and the City She Became. She is the first author to have won the Hugo Award for Best Novel in three consecutive years for novels in the same trilogy.

"While engaging readers with grippingly paced narratives, Jemisin demonstrates how the speculative mode enables us to contemplate the ecological crises and social inequalities of our contemporary moment and to consider how societies formed along fault lines might build themselves anew."

Jemisin joins a growing list of comic creators named as MacArthur Fellows. Previous comic creator recipients include Gene Luen Yang, Lynda Barry, and Ben Katchor.

Chosen annually, the MacArthur Fellows program recognizes "people of outstanding talent to pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations." Each fellow receives a $625,000 stipend (spread out over five years) to support themselves as creative individuals.

Jemisin's Far Sector #8 (of 12), drawn by Jamal Campbell, goes on sale October 6.

