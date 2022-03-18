DC's June 2022 comics and covers revealed

DC's big June event is the start of the seven-issue event Dark Crisis proper, along with questions about how Dark Crisis fits in the current DCU timeline.

Dark Crisis is set in the future, when the Justice League is dead, even though there is no longer a monthly Justice League title, the dead Justice League members such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman are still alive and kicking in their ongoing series.

But June's The Flash ongoing begins a story arc trying into the events of Dark Crisis, and DC is launching a new limited series Dark Crisis: Young Justice (there's that Dark Crisis-colon stuff we told you to look for) in which Tim Drake, Impulse, Superboy, and Cassie Sandsmark get the band back together in the wake of the world mourning the loss of the dead Justice Leaguers … who aren't dead in their own titles.

Hmmm, we'll have thoughts on that game of DC continuity Jenga another time, but until then check out the rest of what DC has in store for June, including its Pride Month celebration with a new volume of its now-annual DC Pride anthology and new series starring Nubia, the Earth-11 Teen Justice, Poison Ivy, and a Tim Drake special, who reunites with his old Young Justice teammates Impulse, Superboy and … wait a minute.

No, as we say ... another time.

The still-alive Batman returns to Gotham City, Black Adam also gets a new series, Flashpoint Beyond keeps going, Aquaman and the Flash team-up before or after they die in the new series Voidsong, and the Earth-Prime CW-DC comic book series wraps up.

So check out all of DC's June 2022 solicitations and covers and you can also check out the DC March 2022 solicitations, the DC April 2022 solicitations, and the DC May 2022 solicitations and/or scroll through all of DC and Marvel's most recent solicitations (including Marvel's May edition) on our solicitations tab.

DC June 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #124

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Backup written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Backup art by DANI

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

PRIDE variant cover by AMY REEDER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he's forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark?

And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn's actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.

DARK CRISIS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JAMAL CAMPBELL, INHYUK LEE, GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

1:50 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:100 foil variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Team variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis.

And now…Dark Crisis!

The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything?

Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #1

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But...the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore...they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!

BLACK ADAM #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL, MIKEL JANÍN, and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:50 throwback variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:100 foil variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Team variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam.

This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically "handcuffed" to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history! Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate! Get ready to ride the lightning!

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 ratio variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #1

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

PRIDE variant cover by KEVIN WADA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man's World to show off the newly established sisterhood, she will be met with joy, distrust, and danger. As she travels to the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows following her every move. A villain from Nubia's mysterious past has been waiting for the day the queen joined the outside world again, and they're ready to make her wish she never left the paradise! Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won't want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez!

POISON IVY #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:100 foil variant cover by WARREN LOUW

Team variant cover by DAN MORA

PRIDE variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity.

Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy's life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Featuring a stunning cast of variant cover artists, including Warren Louw, Frank Cho, Dan Mora, Nick Robles…and introducing main cover artist Jessica Fong!

DC PRIDE 2022 #1

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, TRAVIS G. MOORE, ALYSSA WONG, and others

Art by NICK ROBLES, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, EVAN CAGLE, W. SCOTT FORBES, and others

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Wraparound variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY 1:25 foil variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | Prestige Format

ON SALE 5/31/22

DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: • A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen!

• An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that

will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project!

• Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more!



DC June 2022 Pride backlist

I AM NOT STARFIRE

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

$16.99 US | 184 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-126-4

ON SALE NOW

Seventeen-year-old Mandy, daughter of Starfire, is not like her mother. Mandy is not a sparkly superhero and has no powers. She dyes her hair black and hates everyone. But when a threat from her mother's past suddenly arrives, Mandy may need to become a hero—on her own terms.

POISON IVY: THORNS

Written by KODY KEPLINGER

Art and cover by SARA KIPIN

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9842-5

ON SALE NOW

Pamela Isley doesn't trust other people. But when a cute goth girl comes into her life, she makes Pamela feel like opening up. With dark secrets lurking deep within the Isley house, will Pamela welcome the possibilities of love, or give in to the thorny vines of revenge?

THE LOW, LOW WOODS

Written by CARMEN MARIA MACHADO

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-312-0

ON SALE NOW

17+

Shudder-to-Think, Pennsylvania's woods have rabbits with human eyes, a deer woman who stalks hungry girls, and swaths of skinless men. And the people of Shudder-to-Think aren't doing so well either. When El and Octavia wake up in a movie theater with no memory of the last few hours of their lives, the two teenage dirtbags embark on a horrifying journey to uncover the truth about the strange town they call home. Collects The Low, Low Woods #1-6.

YOU BROUGHT ME THE OCEAN

Written by ALEX SANCHEZ

Art and cover by JULIE MAROH

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9081-8

ON SALE NOW

Jake Hyde is full of secrets, including his crush on the swim team captain and the strange blue markings on his skin that glow when in contact with water. What power will he find when he searches for his identity, and will he turn his back to the current or dive headfirst into the waves?

EXIT STAGE LEFT: THE SNAGGLEPUSS CHRONICLES

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by MIKE FEEHAN

Cover by BEN CALDWELL

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-7521-1

ON SALE NOW

Drama! Comedy! Tragedy! For the renowned Southern playwright called Snagglepuss, these are the ingredients that have made him a star of the New York stage and the glittering world that surrounds it. But the year is 1953, and behind the bright lights, darkness is brewing. Snagglepuss is gay…and his enemies are out to destroy him for it. Collects the complete GLAAD Media Award winner for Outstanding Comic Book, The Snagglepuss Chronicles #1-6.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BAD BLOOD

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO and DANIEL SAMPERE

$29.99 US | 288 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-395-4

ON SALE NOW

Task Force X takes on a mission to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries—and the survivors are forced to join the Squad! Whom can Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people their crew was assigned to kill? This Suicide Squad might survive their next mission, but they may not survive each other. Collects the complete GLAAD Media Award-nominated Suicide Squad #1-11

More DC June 2022 Spotlight comic books

DC PRIDE: TIM DRAKE SPECIAL #1

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by BELÉN ORTEGA and ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE

Cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$5.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 6/14/22

The breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends collected in one volume for the very first time, in time for Pride Month! Tim Drake's search for a missing friend kidnapped by the villains known as the Chaos Monsters leads Tim to realize his identity as a bisexual man. Collecting the Tim Drake stories from Batman: Urban Legends #4-6 and 10, with a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls, beginning Tim Drake's 2022 path!

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #1

Written by IVAN COHEN and DANNY LORE

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

1:25 variant cover by BENGAL

1:50 variant cover by MARCO FAILLA

PRIDE variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

Blank sketch variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! Co-writers Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions) join rising-star artist Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End) for the incredible debut issue, which begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood! What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title!

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JASON HOWARD

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he's always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name, the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he's picked up along the way if he's going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!!

AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #1

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by JAY ANACLETO

Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$6.99 US | 56 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 6/21/22

They descend suddenly from the stars, in monumental ships like floating cathedrals. They are touched by a dark and terrible force from beyond our reality, silent but for the one note they emit that freezes all motion. Their mission: to drain the Earth of all its kinetic energy and leave it a lifeless husk. They never expected anyone could escape their song—but the Flash was in the Speed Force when they struck, and Aquaman was in the deepest ravine far below the ocean's floor. These heroes have little in common. They've rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members. Now they must find a way to work together against impossible odds to save the world and the people they love.

EARTH-PRIME #5: THE FLASH

Written by ESS CARSON and EMILY PALIZZI

Art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?

EARTH-PRIME: CROSSOVER #6

Written by JEFF HERSH and THOMAS POUND

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Variant cover by TK TK

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

A threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.

DC VS. VAMPIRES– KILLERS #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by MIKE BOWDEN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

Variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and JONATHAN GLAPION

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | One-shot | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

In the shadow of the new Vampire World Order, Harley Quinn rules the human underworld in this age of darkness. She has survived by only looking out for herself...but she might have just found the key to saving the world.

MILESTONES IN HISTORY #1

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN, PAT CHARLES, TANANARIVE DUE, KARYN PARSONS, ALICE RANDALL, TOURÉ, and others

Art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, JAMAL IGLE, ARVELL JONES, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON , RON WILSON, and others

Cover by CHRISCROSS

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 6/14/22

The Dakota Universe is built on the shoulders of giants—and it is time for their stories to be told! In this massive oversize special, a who's who of talent from many disciplines tell the tales of trailblazing Black and African figures throughout every era of humanity! From the realms of literature, aviation, music, dance, military conquest, and more, the history of the world is Black history, and this special aims to prove it! Plus, don't miss the shocking final-page reveal that points to the future of the Milestone Universe line!

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #2

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

The leader of one of Paris Island's most powerful gangs needs to add some soldiers to his army...and has his sights set on Wise Son! The heroes might've "cleaned up" the streets, but in the shadows there's utter chaos as rival gangs battle for control. Wise could have a seat at the table, but he's been out of the game for so long…does he want back in? He came back from Afghanistan a changed man...

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE HC

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$29.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-552-0

ON SALE 8/2/22

When Raquel Ervin discovered a centuries-old alien living in her city, she had no idea she would be awakening a power that would make the world tremble…and transform the pair of them into the superheroes Icon and Rocket! When they declare all-out war on the drug trade, their actions topple a chain of dominoes that nearly unravels the global economy, and brings a sadistic extraterrestrial killer into their own homes! Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Icon & Rocket: Season One #1-6.

DUO #2

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 2 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Kelly Vu and David Kim, partners in both life and science, miraculously survived a horrible attack…but Kelly's body was sacrificed in the process! Now both their consciousnesses live within David's brain, and things only get more complicated as a detective begins investigating David for Kelly's murder. Far above their heads, powerful forces lie in wait for the right moment to finish what they started—and end David and Kelly once and for all.

DC June 2022 Spotlight graphic novels and collections

BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASEBOOK

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER UMINGA

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-586-6

ON SALE 8/30/22

Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. You can too!

Look for clues!

Analyze evidence!

Solve riddles!

Learn history!

Help the Batman as he goes on his adventures and see if you can spot the answers to these mysteries before he logs them into his casebook.

MY BUDDY, KILLER CROC

Written by SARA FARIZAN

Art and cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI

$9.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-124-0

ON SALE 8/30/22

Andy, like a lot of kids, feels a little lost and out of place when he moves to Gotham. Unlike most kids, he's less excited about the idea of meeting Batman than he is about seeing his childhood hero, the wrestler Waylon Jones…a.k.a. Killer Croc! If Andy can find him and ask for some wrestling tips, he can have it all. Trouble is, Batman is looking for Andy's childhood hero, too.

In My Buddy, Killer Croc, Sara Farizan and Nicoletta Baldari unite to tell a charming tale of a boy in a new school, his new friends and enemies, and the super-villain who teaches him how to put the bullies in their place.

BATMAN: EARTH ONE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by GARY FRANK

$39.99 US | 504 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-634-3

ON SALE 8/2/22

Read the whole saga!

In a Gotham City where friend and foe are indistinguishable, Bruce Wayne's path toward becoming the Dark Knight is riddled with more obstacles than ever before. Focused on punishing his parents' true killers and the corrupt police who allowed them to go free, Bruce Wayne's thirst for vengeance fuels his mad crusade, and no one, not even Alfred, can stop him.

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank reimagine a new mythology for the Dark Knight, where the familiar is no longer the expected. Collects Batman: Earth One Vols. 1-3.

SUPERMAN '78

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by WILFREDO TORRES

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-265-9

ON SALE 7/19/22

Fly into director Richard Donner's Superman once more in Superman '78! Written by Robert Venditti (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and drawn by Wilfredo Torres (Batman '66), Superman '78 tells a brand-new adventure in the world of the beloved film. A bright, shining day in Metropolis is interrupted by a mysterious drone that crash-lands in the city and starts wreaking havoc. This looks like a job for Superman! But where did the metallic menace come from, what is its purpose, and who is Brainiac? As Metropolis is invaded by this being and its mechanical drones, Superman must make a life-changing sacrifice and leave Earth once and for all. But once aboard Brainiac's ship, the Man of Steel finds he might not be the last son of Krypton as he believed. This volume collects issues #1-6 of the hit miniseries Superman '78!

BATMAN VOL. 6: ABYSS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-656-5

ON SALE 8/2/22

As Gotham celebrates surviving Fear State, Batman retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving Batman Inc., it forces the Caped Crusader to leave Gotham for a brand-new adventure where he will face an old enemy and a unique, deadly new one. Collects Batman #118-121 and #124.



DC June 2022 comic books

ACTION COMICS #1044

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Backup story art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

PRIDE variant cover by DEREK CHARM

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

The Warworld Revolution is here! With the Genesis Stone feeding Kal-El a portion of his long-dormant powers, the quest to overthrow Mongul's tyrannical rule is well under way...but can Superman convince the war-torn combatants of this hellish nightmare planet that kindness can best cruelty? All this, plus Midnighter stabs some fools who had it coming! Then, in "A World Without Clark Kent," Lois, Jon, and John Henry Irons (a.k.a. Steel) convene to unlock the secrets of the mysterious Genesis tech...and Thao-La awakens...

AQUAMEN #5

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

PRIDE variant cover by JOE PHILLIPS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Our heroes race to construct a new deactivation spire as the Atlantean sleeper agents continue to awaken worldwide. Can the Aquamen Family hold them off long enough for construction to be completed? Not if the Scavenger has anything to say about it!

BATGIRLS #7

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by KIM JACINTO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

With the Batgirls' damaged reputation still on the line and repairs on the Clock Tower well under way, Babs just might have finally found the key to their redemption. Meanwhile, serial killer the Hill Ripper is still on the loose! The girls receive their first major break in the case from an unlikely source—unfortunately for them, the main suspect is among the most enigmatic and dangerous villains in all of Gotham!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #3

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

The last party in Gotham City is here! Commissioner Barbara Gordon is stepping down from the GCPD, and Wayne-Powers CEO Dominic Lumos is throwing her a retirement party. Batman doesn't trust Lumos one bit, so he's going undercover to get information on his new enemy—but runs afoul of the GCPD's new top cop Beam Boonma!

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #4

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

17+

The hunt continues as Bruce Wayne searches for the most dangerous offspring in Neo-Gotham, the daughter of The Joker! Little does he know the new Batman is right behind him, waiting for just the right moment to strike and put an end to the older generation of heroes in the city. All seems to be going according to plan for Derek Powers, as his true intentions are revealed. Plus, Ace the Bat-Hound joins the story!

BATMAN: FORTRESS #2

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Batman and the Justice League are working desperately to save innocent lives after the arrival of a mysterious alien ship that has destabilized the entire planet. After all attempts to communicate with the unknown invaders fail, they're left with no alternative but to fight! But can even the combined might of the Justice League and all the world's militaries repel such an overwhelmingly superior force?

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

The bodies are beginning to pile up as the hunt for Catwoman and the Riddler intensifies...and they finally meet face to face with their shocking buyer! Batman and the mysterious Help join forces in what will go down as one of the more memorable team-ups!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #6

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Bruce Wayne's difficult journey to become Batman continues as he travels to Northern Canada seeking a mastery of weapons and marksmanship from a legendary hunter. Bruce's companion, however, will reveal a lethal secret that could jeopardize the entire mission...

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #16

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, CHE GRAYSON, and JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, SERG ACUÑA, and ROSI KÄMPE

Cover by KARL MOSTERT and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant cover by EJIKURE

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 6/14/22

Batman and Zatanna stand up against the curse they've been facing throughout their whole relationship! Ace and his Super-Pet compatriots make their last stand. Will the new Birds of Prey crumble because of their lack of trust in each other? And we go back in time for a Batman and Alfred team-up story where Alfred's taking the lead on the action!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #12

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CLAY MANN

Variant covers by TRAVIS CHAREST, JIM LEE, and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 (all covers card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

17+

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Batman and Catwoman! As our story concludes, the lovers prepare to take the next steps in their lives together by trading everlasting vows. The Bat/Cat wedding is here, and knowing Bruce and Selina, it'll be anything but conventional. You won't want to miss this final chapter of Tom King's Batman epic!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

1:50 Bizarro variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

As Robin and Supergirl race to retrieve the secrets of the Devil Nezha from ancient China, Batman and Superman get more than they bargained for in the present! To save humanity from the fires of the demon, the World's Finest must go toe-to-toe with the protector of Sector 2814...Hal Jordan.



CATWOMAN #44

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BENGAL

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals' out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you'll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you'll have to pick up the issue to find out why!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #7

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by NATHAN GOODEN

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he's not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?

DEATHSTROKE INC. #10

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Slade Wilson's blood-drenched past and exploits are well chronicled, but how did Slade become the infamous assassin and mercenary known as Deathstroke? What dark turns did his life take that set him on the path of destruction that would tear his family apart? Find out as "Deathstroke: Year One" begins...

DETECTIVE COMICS #1061

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by SINA GRACE

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by ERIN McDERMOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Mommy's home! With Talia al Ghul back in town, anything can happen...and the mother of Robin is here to lay down the law. Meanwhile, the Riddler's scheme to turn Batman's sacred city into a twisted riddle of life and death has at last been revealed...and Edward's going to use whatever and whoever he can to turn Batman's life upside down. Then, in the finale of "Gotham Girl, Interrupted," Claire Clover unravels the mystery behind the Gotham Girl website...so why doesn't she believe what she finds in the process? It's betrayal, healing, and punches galore!

FABLES #152

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

17+

One of the most famous Fables of all might be restored to her former glory, but it's not going to come without a cost. The benefactor behind her magical resurrection has also come to collect from Geppetto, who we learn has a few strings of his own. Is this godlike being really the one behind the rise of the Empire? And why only now have they returned with a vengeance?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #14

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

The real Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City as Batman, but Jason Todd doesn't believe it's really him after Hush posed as Bruce for all those months. And what will this mean for Jace, the Next Batman? Just when things can't get any worse, another mysterious Batman attacks the Magistrate! Also in this issue: the fate of Damian Wayne!

HARLEY QUINN #16

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

PRIDE variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

You know how the whole villain origin story is usually about the "one bad day" that changed everything? I think it's Tuesday most of the time. But what if it's, like, a lot of bad days, and some of them were even caused by me, Harley Quinn? Well, that would be a recipe for one pretty bad villain, right? The secret origin story of a brutal new villain, Verdict, is revealed here! Though I guess it won't be very secret once we reveal it, huh?

I AM BATMAN #10

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant wraparound cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

How do you stop a killer who feels nothing: no pain, no emotion a killer who believes their actions only make the world a better, more beautiful place by exposing the literal and figurative ugliness of the rich and powerful? The more important question for Batman as he squares off with Manray…what if he can't stop him?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #4

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

Now it's the Legion of Super-Heroes' turn to get stuck in a time they don't belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It's the heroes of two eras in ways you've never seen them before!

MONKEY PRINCE #5

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King's powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!

NAOMI: SEASON TWO #4

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6

ON SALE 6/14/22

TV's newest sensation, Naomi, finds herself at the center of the biggest drama of her entire life! The mystery of Dee is revealed, and with it comes terrible news that will change Naomi's life forever. Meanwhile, the town itself has turned on Naomi. They've had enough of the superhero chaos she has brought to this usually quiet part of the world. All this, and a cliffhanger last page nobody will be ready for! From the original Naomi creators comes another blockbuster chapter in the life of Naomi McDuffie!

NIGHTWING #93

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

PRIDE variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

Battle for Blüdhaven's heart! After uncovering that Blockbuster isn't who he says he is—in fact, he's much worse—Nightwing, Babs, and Blüdhaven mayor Melinda Zucco battle to expose Blockbuster's…malpractices. With Blockbuster controlling more of the criminal underground than Nightwing ever thought possible, can Dick Grayson help stop him before things go too far?

ROBIN #15

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 connecting variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Damian Wayne is back from the Shadow War and licking his wounds the best way a Wayne knows how...brooding (duh). But in light of the shocking death in the al Ghul family, Robin resolves to dig deeper into the world of the Demon...and a return to Lazarus Island—with Flatline at his side—leaves him with yet another shocking revelation!

ROGUES #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

1:25 variant cover by LEOMACS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 6/28/22

17+

Gorilla City blues! All the Rogues wanted was a better life for themselves. But that's all over thanks to all their greed and backstabbing. Those still left alive are busted up with their backs against the wall, and Grodd's forces are closing in. With no heroes racing to save them, they must make a deadly deal with Gorilla Grodd to survive.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #116

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by RANDY ELLIOTT

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/21/22

Velma is off to the optometrist to get a new pair of glasses, and her appointment is being haunted by a giant cyclops crashing through the office! While Velma struggles to believe her eyes, the rest of Mystery Inc. sets its sights on solving the mystery of this one-eyed monstrosity.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #3

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$6.99 | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 7/5/22

After the blood-soaked events of last issue, there are no heroes left with the strength to take on the cannibal killer…with the possible exception of, believe it or not, one Michael Van Zandt. But when Michael learns the truth of both the killer's true nature and that of the powers he's been given, humanity might have a lot more to fear than one flying carnivore…

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #12

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

PRIDE variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

Lex Luthor and President Bendix have joined forces to unleash the Gamorra Corps on Superman...and put a stop to the first son of the Last Son of Krypton once and for all. But a new hero has joined the fight...and he's going to use that tin-can suit like a chew toy if Luthor isn't careful. Welcome back, Krypto. Who's a good boy?

TASK FORCE Z #9

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Are we the baddies? After the shocking (but not really) betrayal by Mr. Bloom, the new Task Force Z are public enemy number one. All of Gotham is hunting for them. They are out of money, out of friends, and out of Lazarus Resin. But now they will have to face their most dangerous foe yet—and it's one of their own!

THE FLASH #783

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

Variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! With the Justice League gone, Wally gathers the entire Flash Family in a desperate attempt to search the Speed Force and finally locate the missing Barry Allen. But does Barry want to be found? This three-issue story ties directly into this summer's event. Dark Crisis continues here!

THE JOKER #15

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by DIKE RUAN and BRIAN BOLLAND 1:25 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 15 of 15 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

The Clown Prince of Crime had one more trick up his sleeve—a thrilling, surprise final issue! How did Gordon escape Texas? What happened to Bane and Vengeance? Did The Joker get the last laugh? Find out!



THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

17+

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur's home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location? A whole new Trinity assembles for the first time in this adventure that will need to be seen to be believed!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #3

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

17+

It's not in the Corinthian's nature to save a life—but if he wants to understand the nature of the Smiling Man, he's going to have to protect one of the few people to have ever seen him. Unfortunately, considering the strict orders he's been given by Dream, saving a life very much endangers his own…

THE SWAMP THING #14

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 14 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

As the corruptive force of industry eats away at the Earth, the Green has called upon a deadly form of alien flora in a desperate and misguided attempt to wipe the slate clean. Swamp Thing's attempts to save the planet from this alien plague quickly prove inadequate; it's time for someone more experienced with spacebound threats to enter the fray: the Green Lantern!

WONDER WOMAN #788

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by PAUL POPE

PRIDE variant cover by NICOLE GOUX

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/14/22

As Cizko continues to build his forces, Wonder Woman discovers that she will not have to face the threat of this new "Villainy Inc." alone. Diana is joined by friends old and new, including Steve Trevor and Etta Candy, now operating as agents of Checkmate, along with displaced Asgardian heartthrob Siegfried. But as Cizko continues to gain power and influence, will this be enough to stop the villain once known as Dr. Psycho, and uncover the dark nature of who is really calling the shots? Plus, a new chapter of the Adventures of Young Diana!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #8

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

The finale of Wonder Woman: Evolution arrives as Diana faces off against a new and insidious DCU villain whose plan could rewrite all of humankind! The trial for humanity's future comes to an end, but the battle for Earth's survival rages. Will Wonder Woman make the ultimate sacrifice? Stephanie Phillips and Mike Hawthorne create a startling conclusion that will change Wonder Woman forever.



DC June 2022 collections

BATMAN: NO MAN'S LAND OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by CHUCK DIXON, GREG RUCKA, DENNIS O'NEIL, and others

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$150.00 US | 1,112 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-714-2

ON SALE 8/9/22

Months after a massive earthquake cut off Gotham City from the rest of the United States, Batman and his allies are still struggling to maintain law and order. When an unlikely savior arrives offering to help rebuild Gotham, their assistance might come at a grave cost. The epic conclusion to Gotham's darkest hour includes all of the crossover issues from one of the biggest story events in DC Comics history.

BATMAN: SECRET FILES

Written by JAMES TYNION IV, ED BRISSON, MARIKO TAMAKI, and TONY PATRICK

Art by CHRISTIAN WARD, DANI, ROSI KÄMPE, JOSHUA HIXSON, DAVID LAPHAM, and CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-711-1

ON SALE 7/19/22

Batman and Detective Comics scribes James Tynion IV and Mariko Tamaki are joined by a cadre of incredible collaborators to tell the heretofore-untold origin stories of some of Batman's greatest allies and archrivals. Discover the mysteries of breakout characters from Fear State and Joker War such as Miracle Molly, Clownhunter, and the Gardener! Collects Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1 , Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1, Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 #1, Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1, and Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 2

Written by IVAN COHEN and SHOLLY FISCH

Art by DARIO BRIZUELA, RANDY ELLIOTT, and SCOTT JERALDS

Cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-428-8

ON SALE 7/19/22

Batman is the DC Universe's greatest detective, but he still needs help! The teen sleuths of Mystery Inc. and their faithful hound Scooby-Doo are always willing to lend a hand…mostly to pull off various miscreants' masks! Their adventures continue as the Caped Crusader and the curious canine tackle dognappers, Riddlers, Creepers, and villains galore! Collects The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7-12.

BLACK MANTA

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO and MATTHEW DOW SMITH

Cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-713-5

ON SALE 8/2/222

Black Manta is dying. After unearthing a rare and powerful metal at the bottom of the ocean, Manta finds himself plagued by excruciating pain. But the hunt for his salvation puts Manta in the crosshairs of Devil Ray, a dangerous new rival who aims to become the new Scourge of the Seven Seas! Collects the Black Manta short from Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 and Black Manta #1-6.

BRIGHTEST DAY OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, and others

Cover by IVAN REIS

$100.00 US | 696 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-633-6

ON SALE 8/30/22

Offered again! In this follow-up to Blackest Night, 12 heroes and villains were resurrected by a white light expelled from deep within the center of the earth. Now Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Firestorm, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Deadman, Jade, Osiris, Hawk, Captain Boomerang, and Zoom must discover the mysterious reason behind their return and uncover the secret that binds them all in this massive hardcover collecting issues #0-24 of the hit series!

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US: YEAR ZERO – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TODESCO

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-556-8

ON SALE 7/12/22

The beloved, fan-favorite series Injustice is back! And this time, with a prequel…Year Zero: "The Fall of the Old Gods"! Before Superman, Batman, or the Justice League were household heroes, there was the JSA! But when a secret begins to unravel within the JSA, will it lead to the unraveling of the heroes we know today? Is there a traitor within the ranks of our heroes? Or is someone hiding something that could ruin every DCU superhero forever? No one is safe in Injustice: Year Zero! Collects Injustice: Year Zero #1-14.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT

Written by DARICK ROBERTSON, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, BRANDON THOMAS, and others

Art by DARICK ROBERTSON, MAX DUNBAR, GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS, and others

Cover by JASON FABOK

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-564-3

ON SALE 7/12/22

The iconic series Legends of the Dark Knight is back! Comics legends and rising stars alike tell iconic stories across the Batman mythos. Anchored by a three-part story by Darick Robertson (co-creator of The Boys), this is a can't-miss collection of Gotham City sagas. This collection's villains include The Joker, the Scarecrow, the Penguin, the Riddler, Solomon Grundy, Killer Croc, and brand-new antagonists who will change the Batman mythos forever!

NEW TEEN TITANS VOL. 14

Written by MARV WOLFMAN and others

Art by EDUARDO BARRETO, ROMEO TANGHAL, and others

Cover by EDUARDO BARRETO

$29.99 US | 416 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-549-0

ON SALE 7/19/22

In the final volume of the second New Teen Titans series, the Titans face off against Wildebeest, Godiva, and Mother Mayhem once more, and encounter an enemy capable of infiltrating their dreams. Plus, discover the origins of Nightwing! Collecting incredible tales from the late '80s, this volume contains stories from The New Teen Titans #41-49, The New Teen Titans Annual #4, Secret Origins #13, Secret Origins Annual #3, and Tales of the Teen Titans #91.

PENNYWORTH

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-567-4

ON SALE 7/26/22

Loyal butler to the Wayne family. Surrogate father to Bruce Wayne. Batman's most trusted ally. Alfred Pennyworth is all of those things, but a top secret, Cold War-era mission left uncompleted during his days as an MI6 counterintelligence agent will drag our present-day butler back into his globe-trotting, espionage-laden past. From the frozen wastes of Russia to the Giza Plateau, from his school plays to his encounter with genetically modified super-soldiers, Pennyworth collects the thrilling tale of adventure that spans Alfred's most exciting mission of his secret-agent past. Collects Pennyworth #1-7.

SUICIDE SQUAD VOL. 2: AMBUSHED!

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JÚLIO FERREIRA, and DEXTER SOY

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-531-5

ON SALE 7/26/22

Amanda Waller has sent her newest iteration of the Suicide Squad into war zones, and even outer space—but this group has members that have already come back from the dead, so they're not intimidated by whatever the Wall throws at them. As members plot against one another, and Rick Flag makes his move to take Waller out, everything comes to a head on Earth-3! Collects Suicide Squad #7-15.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-568-1

ON SALE 7/26/22

Kara Zor-El can no longer find any meaning or purpose in her life. But all that changes when an alien girl seeks her out to help her take revenge on the bad guys who destroyed her world. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core. It's Supergirl like you've never seen her before in a character-defining sci-fi/fantasy masterpiece! Collects the entire miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1-8.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by BRANDON PETERSON, WILL CONRAD, and others

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

$17.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-562-9

ON SALE 7/12/22

The original New Teen Titans have reteamed and formed the Titans Academy to teach the next generation of super-powered teens…if the students can survive the training. Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Donna Troy are the teachers at the school and will pass along their knowledge to the young recruits looking to learn how to use their powers to reach their full potential. Collects Suicide Squad #3, Teen Titans Academy #1-5, Infinite Frontier #0, and Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook #1.

THE ANIMAL MAN OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by CHAZ TRUOG, DOUG HAZLEWOOD, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND $100.00 US | 712 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-632-9

ON SALE 8/23/22

Offered again! Grant Morrison's epic run on Animal Man collected in one massive hardcover.

Buddy Baker has been experiencing visions of aliens, people transforming into strange pencil-like drawings, and hints of a terrible crisis. As his odyssey of self-discovery gives way to spiritual enlightenment as well as the depths of despair, Buddy meets his maker: a writer named Grant Morrison! Includes Animal Man #1-26 and a tale from Secret Origins #39.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO VOL. 2: ULTRAWAR

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by LIAM SHARP

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-565-0

ON SALE 7/19/22

In the lethal aftermath of the war with the Anti-Matter Lanterns, Hal finds himself in a bizarre afterlife facing the judgment of the Young Guardians. Nothing will ever be the same again as the truth about the coming Ultrawar and the Cosmic Grail is finally revealed. What monstrous forces gather in the shadows? What mind-bending and heartrending secrets will surface from this backdrop of cosmic conspiracy and shady interstellar politics? And as the divisiveness spreads from world to world, can love prevail? Hal must prepare himself to face both death and rebirth in hopes of saving the universe…one more time. New York Times bestselling author Grant Morrison and world-renowned artist Liam Sharp's epic run on the Emerald Knight comes to a close! Collecting The Green Lantern Season Two #7-12, along with a sketchbook section showcasing Sharp's incredible line work, this final collection is a must-have for any ring-bearing Lantern out there in the Multiverse!