DC's May 2022 comics revealed

Spring is a time of annual renewal and in DC's May 2022 solicitations, it's a series of endings and beginnings.

Let's start with the endings...

The Batman-Robin-Deathstroke Inc. crossover 'Shadow War' wraps up in May, with its final issues and an appropriately-titled Shadow War: Omega special.

Plus the Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy ongoing series each come to an end in May, both with their respective fifteenth issues.

As for beginnings, take a deep breath...

There's Batman: Fortress #1, the start of a new limited series by the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (good movie!) screenwriter Gary Whitta depicting Batman handling an alien invasion with Superman MIA.

And Aquaman: Andromeda, a Black Label limited series in which Arthur can say the F word, just like in his recent Peacemaker cameo.

Keeping on the Mature Readers tip, there's another Black Label "maxi-series" starting in May titled Danger Street that's inspired by a '70s DC series you probably never heard of.

And what else is sporting a #1 on the cover in May?

Nubia gets coronated Queen of the Amazons, the Justice League are dinosaurs in The Jurassic League in might have been a two-word pitch by its writer, Milestone gets a couple of new titles in Blood Syndicate and Duo (which coincides with DC's celebration of AAPI Heritage Month), and while it's not a new #1, Bill Willingham's Fables returns after a multi-year absence with issue #151.

Oh, and Batman Inc. gets a new boss, but it isn't who you think it is.

So check out all of DC's May 2022 solicitations and covers

DC May 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #123

"SHADOW WAR" PART 5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Backup written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Backup art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger!

Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #9

"SHADOW WAR" PART 6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by PAOLO PANTALENA

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JEROME OPEÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

A tragic death sends the Shadow War into overdrive, and Batman and Robin must solve the mystery before more blood is shed! Meanwhile, Deathstroke regroups with the Secret Society to plan an attack on Talia and the League of Shadows. If Talia wanted a war, she's going to get a war!

ROBIN #14

"SHADOW WAR" PART 7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1 :25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

AAPI variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

FIGHT! Batman Inc. versus the League of Shadows versus the Secret Society! Deathstroke versus Talia…and only one will walk away from the fight alive! Robin knows the truth behind Ra's al Ghul's death and races to stop the Shadow War!

SHADOW WAR: OMEGA #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION!

The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ED BRISSON,

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, ANN MAULINA,

MIKE BOWDEN, and others

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant and 1:25 variant covers by HOWARD PORTER

1:50 variant cover by LEIRIX

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

BATMAN: FORTRESS #1

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by DOALY

1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

When an unknown alien ship enters Earth's atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering…where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat…but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham!

Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Darick Robertson (The Boys) have joined forces to tell a brutal and shocking adventure that will turn everything you think you know about Superman upside down!

BATMAN 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JOHN TIMMS

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (ccccard stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #3

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

Variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus

8 1/2" x 10 7/8" (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

17+

From the sewers under Gotham to the roiling waters of the harbor, Batman's march toward Blackgate Prison is nearing its end…but far from being a passive prisoner, E.M.P. has his own mission to fulfill—and there's no way he's letting the Dark Knight stop him from carrying it out!

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by JASON FABOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as...Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

Thomas is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

Barry Allen's early days as the Flash continue! Barry struggles to balance his new job as a hero with his internship at the crime lab. The pressure starts overwhelming him, literally, when the monstrous molten menace called Tar Pit appears in Central City looking to put an end to the Scarlet Speedster's interference in his family's business! Barry's anxiety kick-starts his powers, sending him phasing through objects with explosive results. Can Barry get a handle on his abilities and stop Tar Pit in his tracks, or will he be tarred and feathered out of Central City for good?

ACTION COMICS 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SI SPURRIER

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM and IAN CHURCHILL

Cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

As the Warworld Saga reaches a breaking point, battle lines are drawn between the two towering forces at odds: Mongul and Superman. In this special 2022 annual we'll explore how our combatants have evolved over the years to represent the beacons of hope and tyranny that they respectively embody…and witness the first chilling chapter of their ultimate final battle!

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #1

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

1:50 foil variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus

8 1/2" x 10 7/8" (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

17+

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…

Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, rising superstars Ram V (Venom, The Swamp Thing) and Christian Ward (Thor, Invisible Kingdom) team up to put Arthur Curry through an exercise in psychological terror that could break the will of even a king!

EARTH-PRIME: LEGENDS OF TOMORROW #3

Written by LAUREN FIELDS and DANIEL PARK

Art by PAUL PELLETIER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

Hold on to your Beebos, everyone! Ray Palmer assembles the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems?

EARTH-PRIME: STARGIRL #4

Written by JAMES ROBINSON and PAULA SEVENBERGEN

Art by JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

The Dugan-Whitmore family vacation is in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by JUAN GEDEON

1:25 Megalustre "Dino Skin" variant cover by WALT SIMONSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid.

Wait…what?

Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!

NUBIA: CORONATION SPECIAL #1

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DARRYL BANKS, JILL THOMPSON,

ALITHA MARTINEZ, NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, BECKY CLOONAN, and more!

Cover by DAVID MACK

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:100 variant by DAVID MACK

Team variant cover by REINA KOYANO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

After the events of Trial of the Amazons, a new era for these warriors has dawned. Amazons from around the world have come to Themyscira to witness history and the crowning of their new leader. She stood between Man's World and the dangers of Doom's Doorway for centuries; when she was called upon to serve her people, she stood strong and clear-eyed, unafraid to look certain death in the face; she has united peoples on the brink of war…All hail Queen Nubia, champion of the three tribes!

Join us for an awe-inspiring special celebrating the mysterious past, thrilling present, and promising future of the character. And for the first time, Nubia's origin will be revealed! You won't want to miss this moment in Wonder Woman history that is certain to influence stories for years to come!

DC VS. VAMPIRES - HUNTERS #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

A blood-soaked one-shot tale of vampire violence! The Son of Batman, after years of training to be an assassin, is on a path toward utter destruction of the vampire race…Enter Damian Wayne: vampire hunter!

DANGER STREET #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:25 variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:50 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 12

Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

17+

Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they'll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper! Inspired by the heroes and villains of 1st Issue Special, Tom King and Jorge Fornés (Rorschach) return for an unforgettable maxiseries that reimagines the characters and their stories. A multicharacter, multilayered crime drama starring some of DC's most obscure creations: no one will see it coming, but everyone will want to see where it goes!

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

"Old School" variant cover by CHRISCROSS

"New School" variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

1:25 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the streets, Bang Babies have been forming rival gang factions. With Holocaust's influence—and super-powered army—growing, who will look out for the people of Paris Island when the capes aren't watching? What secrets do Wise and Tech hide from their time overseas? As the struggle for power on the chaotic streets spills into war…who will emerge victorious as the new kingpin of Paris Island?

Original Blood Syndicate series artist ChrisCross teams up with rising-star writer Geoffrey Thorne in this reimagining of the fan-favorite Milestone series, which blows open the next wild chapter in the Milestone Universe!

DUO #1

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by DENYS COWAN

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

When Milestone returned, Reginald Hudlin and Denys Cowan weren't planning to stop there! Now they welcome you to a whole new realm of original characters, extending far beyond Dakota…welcome to Earth-M!

Nanotech engineers Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are committed to only one thing more than each other: using their regenerative nanobots to save the world. And following a violent attack, those very same nanobots end up saving David and Kelly's lives…sort of. Their salvation comes with an unexpected consequence: husband and wife awaken to realize that they now share one super-powered body!

Writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman) and artist Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) team up to introduce two thrilling new superheroes in the body of one, with the power of billions of nanobots. But how close is too close, with the love of your life literally in your head? And what happens when a couple so closely bound discovers they have very different ideas about how their newfound powers should be used?

STATIC: SEASON ONE HC

Written by VITA AYALA and REGINALD HUDLIN

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISCROSS,

DENYS COWAN, and others

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$29.99 US | 200 pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-421-9

ON SALE 6/7/22

You've been waiting for his comeback for nearly a decade—and at long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe has made his shocking return! Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields—but there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too? A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans have joined forces to open up a fresh chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history! Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Static: Season One #1-6.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JEREMY ADAMS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, FICO OSSIO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, LEILA DEL DUCA, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath.

How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack?

An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!

DARK CRISIS FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and more!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, DANIEL SAMPERE, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$.30 NET per copy | 32 pages

Standard periodical

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ON SALE 5/7/22

Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis! The Justice League is comics' greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics' legendary heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle...until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC's most dangerous enemies—now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DCU!

A prelude to DC Comics' biggest story of 2022! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1 coming, in June! Don't miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free!

GALAXY: THE PRETTIEST STAR FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by JESS TAYLOR

$.30 NET per copy | 32 pages

Standard periodical

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ON SALE 5/7/22

Every day in Taylor Barzelay's life might seem perfect—but every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. But that all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies.

This Free Comic Book Day special edition is a standard periodical size and features an excerpt from the upcoming original graphic novel.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Written by HEATH CORSON

Art by BOBBY TIMONY

$.30 NET per copy | 32 pages

Standard periodical

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ON SALE 5/7/22

There is nothing the Super-Pets love more than spending time with they're heroes, but are finding it difficult to be taken seriously as members of the team when their humans just don't understand them. But when Mr. Mxyzptlk (a magical imp from the fifth dimension) arrives in Metropolis with a plan to wreak a little chaos and destruction, the Justice League are caught in his trap! The Super-Pets will need to come up with a plan to prevent Mxy's mischief from destroying the city—while somehow trying to rescue their human counterparts. The only problem is, they may need to recruit their greatest enemy in order to defeat him. This Free Comic Book Day special edition is a standard periodical size and features an excerpt from the upcoming original graphic novel DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up, which picks up immediately from where the movie leaves off!



DC May 2022 Spotlight graphic novels and collections

ZATANNA: THE JEWEL OF GRAVESEND

Written by ALYS ARDEN

Art and cover by JACQUELIN DE LEON

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9638-4

ON SALE 7/26/22

There's more to the mobsters, mystics, and mermaids in Coney Island—just ask born-and-raised resident Zatanna Starr. But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she discovers the truth about her family's legacy and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life. From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by popular Instagram artist Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magician rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone…or worse.

BLACK ADAM: RISE AND FALL OF AN EMPIRE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, GRANT MORRISON, and others

Art by KEITH GIFFEN, JOE BENNETT, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$34.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-451-6

ON SALE 6/28/22 2

Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, this collection follows Teth-Adam, the antihero better known as Black Adam, during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Will Black Adam's vision of a free Kahndaq be realized, or will his dreams come crashing down around him? Collects stories from 52 #1-3, #6-10, #12-16, #18-26, #29-34, #36-40, #43-50, #52, and the 52 Omnibus.

BLACK ADAM: THE DARK AGE (NEW EDITION)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-538-4

ON SALE 6/14/22

Offered again! With the power of the gods stripped from him, Teth-Adam is on a quest to find both the magical word that will restore him as Black Adam and the one thing that always kept his heart from turning completely black with rage: his deceased wife, Isis! Collects the full six-issue miniseries.

BLACK ADAM/JSA: BLACK REIGN (NEW EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by RAGS MORALES, DON KRAMER, and others

Cover by JOHN WATSON

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-446-2

ON SALE 6/21/22

Offered again! Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle! A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA. Collects JSA #56-58 and Hawkman #23-25.

BATMAN '89

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-268-0

ON SALE 7/5/22

Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton's seminal Batman movies! Batman '89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: Batman! But what happens next has dark ramifications for not just the Dark Knight, but Harvey Dent himself. Bruce Wayne embarks on a crusade to better Gotham as both himself and the Batman, but a young new hero on the scene stands in his way, claiming his mission is shortsighted. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent starts down a path leading to nothing but ruin. The fate of Gotham hangs in the balance as these two sides of the same coin do battle. But when the coin finally flips, on which side will it fall? Collects Batman '89 #1-6.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: FEAR STATE

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by DAN MORA, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, DARICK ROBERTSON,

MAX RAYNOR, DAVID LAPHAM, and more!

Cover by DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-555-1

ON SALE 7/5/22

Fear State grips Gotham City! When Mayor Nakano's City Hall office finds itself under siege, the only hero who can help the embattled local official is the man he ran on a platform to rid Gotham of: Batman. It's the top vigilante in the city who must protect the man who's fought so hard to put an end to masked heroes, in an action-packed car chase that culminates in a shocking ending that'll give readers nightmares. Collects selections from Detective Comics #1041-1045 and Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1!

DC May 2022 comic books

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

17+

With the Corinthian loose in the waking world, it's no surprise that people are turning up dead…although this time, they're not the nightmare's doing. (Well, most of them.) The Corinthian is following a trail of bodies to the mysterious Mr. agony and Mr. ecstasy…but what's their game? And even more pressing—whose tracks are they trying to cover?

FABLES #151

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

1:25 variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

1:50 variant cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

17+

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of its launch, the acclaimed blockbuster that defined an era of Vertigo returns with an all-new 12-issue story, "The Black Forest"—a tale that picks up right where Fables #150 left off, providing a new entry point into the world of Fabletown!

The dust has barely settled from the climactic battle between Totenkinder and Cinderella—and everything is far from happily ever after. A legendary new adversary has arrived, and he plans to get even with Geppetto for the mess that has been made of Manhattan. But it's a new day…and with it, a new Jack in the Green has arrived in the Black Forest. And within the emergency room of a New York hospital…a Fable long thought dead returns!

Don't miss the 20th-anniversary box set to get caught up on one of comics' longest-running fantasy hits!

ACTION COMICS #1043

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

Backup written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Backup art by BEN TEMPLESMITH

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

The next chapter of the Warworld Saga begins! Following the first victory by Superman and the Phaelosians, the Warworld Rebellion has begun. But Mongul has become more merciless than ever, cracking down on his enemies with unspeakable cruelty. With Superman's people suffering and his options dwindling, his thoughts turn to the mythical necropolis that supposedly lies at the heart of Warworld. Superman's epic space adventure continues in this new arc! Then, in "Myth of the Mongul," journey back to the origin of the first Mongul in history…and uncover deadly secrets that could spell certain doom for Superman and his revolution!

AQUAMEN #4

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

As the Atlantean sleeper agents awaken all over the globe, their message is clear…Atlantis remembers! How long have these sleeper agents been out in the world? More importantly, how long has Arthur been aware of their existence? The answer to that question may just end his partnership with Jackson as well as his marriage to Mera!

BATGIRLS #6

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

AAPI variant cover by AUDREY MOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

With Babs kidnapped and tied down by Spellbinder, the Batgirls have to navigate through Tutor's operations without an Oracle. Can Babs escape Spellbinder's hypnosis before he's done painting her to add to his collection of other drawings of beautiful young women?

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #2

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

Neo-Gotham and its Sword have made their opening assault on Batman Beyond. With limited resources and no Bruce Wayne to come to his aid, Terry McGinnis will need to find more allies. But…all he finds is a brand-new triumvirate of villains collectively known as Gestalt. It's three brains against one, with Batman Beyond looking worse for wear than he ever has. Will he make it to the end of Neo-Year?

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #3

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

17+

The future of Gotham is coming to destroy its past! Batman…murderer? After discovering Bruce Wayne facilitated the murder of his father, Terry goes on the hunt, ready to unleash as Batman Beyond. The clock is ticking for Bruce in more ways than one after Harley Quinn's daughter goes missing. And if she takes after her father, the fate of the city is in her hands! Can the former Batman find and stop her before the police do?

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

A shocking heist has the mysterious and deadly figure called the Help cutting his way through Gotham City in search of Catwoman and the Riddler and their stolen artifact. Only the Dark Knight stands between this strange new villain and his prey…but can even Batman stop his bloody rampage? Tick-tock…the clock is drawing nearer to the Killing Time!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #5

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

Young Bruce Wayne's global journey to become the Dark Knight continues as he finds himself deep in the heart of Moscow searching for Avery Oblonsky, the world's foremost expert in disguise and espionage! Finding this phantom will prove more difficult than expected, but is Bruce willing to die trying?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #15

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, CHE GRAYSON,

and JOEY ESPOSITO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, SERG ACUÑA, and JASON HOWARD

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by KARL MOSTERT and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 5/10/22

Zatanna has to save Batman's soul! Ace the Bat-Hound must confront the source of his trauma…The Joker! Meanwhile, the night of Batman's auction is finally here! Katana doesn't buy what Lady Shiva is selling for a second about the new Birds of Prey, and she's going to let her know personally. Batman has to team up with Plastic Man to save a criminal from having his life taken by the Penguin and KGBeast! .



BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by RAPHAEL SARMENTO

1:50 chibi variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

Great Scott! It's a twisted time-travel tale of titanic tenure! In an attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery of the "demon," Robin the Boy Wonder and the Supergirl of Krypton venture back in time to China circa 1600 B.C.—running headfirst into the ancient superheroes known as the House of Ji! Meanwhile, Superman and Batman are losing a race against time to save their fellow superheroes from the schemes of a new villain…one simply known as the Devil Nezha.

CATWOMAN #43

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BENGAL

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

AAPI variant cover by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

VROOM VROOM! We all have that friend we call when we want a wild girls' night out—and for Catwoman, that friend is Harley Quinn. It's a night of hip whips and hot laps at the roller derby, complete with a little road-trip crime. It might even be the type of girls' night that gets sealed with a kiss, if Catwoman's allies back in Gotham can hold down the fort while the Cat's away…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1060

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by SINA GRACE

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by ERIN McDERMOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

Batman has deployed one of his most powerful weapons in the hunt for the mysterious bomber plaguing Gotham City…but it's not the Batmobile, the Batwing, or even the batarangs. It's Bruce Wayne! As Bruce investigates the courtroom bombing that nearly left Deb Donovan's daughter a splatter on the wall, could there be…love in the air?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #13

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

"Batmen at War" part one! The rumors regarding Bruce's death have been greatly exaggerated! Now, despite the best efforts of the impostor, Hush, the real deal has returned with the help of Talia al Ghul. Together they must travel the world to find their son, Damian Wayne, before it's too late! The return of Batman and Robin to Future State Gotham can't be far behind, unless…something terrible happens first!

HARLEY QUINN #15

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

They really tried to throw me in prison for somethin' I didn't do! I mean, this time I didn't do anything. In the past, I did things. Lots of things...But that's not the point. The point is, I'm innocent! It's a frame job, I tell ya! The only way out of this is to catch the real culprit, and for that I need Batwoman. Seriously, who doesn't need Batwoman? Skintight suit, mucho muscles, and that hair! Anyways, Batwoman's in this one, and we might finally reveal Verdict's true identity! Will the mystery be solved in time to save my good name? DUN DUN DUN!

I AM BATMAN #9

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

As the mysterious serial killer's motivation becomes more and more clear—as the entire city of New York finds itself divided over the repercussions of his actions—Jace begins to question more and more whether his role as Batman is helping to inspire good…or pure evil.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

The Justice League is trapped in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes, while the looming terror of the Great Darkness hovers over both time period simultaneously. Even as the great heroes of the 21st century get to experience the fantastic far-flung future, the mysteries behind the Gold Lantern and the Great Darkness threaten all of existence. What is the secret behind the Great Darkness? And will the greatest heroes of two ages be able to stop it before it's too late?

LOONEY TUNES #266

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by PHILIP MURPHY

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/17/22

When an earthquake seemingly causes a sleeping Bugs to wake up in a strange, futuristic version of our world, he quickly discovers that this new reality is full of familiar faces and unfamiliar situations—as everyone he knew has been replaced by seemingly humorless robots!

MAD MAGAZINE #26

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS WITH CRAYONS

Cover by A YET-TO-BE DETERMINED IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 6/7/22

Celebrate 70 years of America's longest-running humor magazine! MAD continues to skewer everything pop culture! The August issue features a wide variety of classic parodies plus vintage MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family laugh…while still managing to piss off some of the grandfolks.

MONKEY PRINCE #4

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by DIKE RUAN 阮迪克

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

AAPI variant cover by MARCUS TO 杜世柱

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

The Penguin, now possessed by a demon trying to consume Batman, has both Batman and Marcus Sun's henchpeople parents captured! It's up to Monkey Prince and Robin to work together in this unlikely hijinks team-up you never knew you so sorely needed to see for this not-so-dynamic duo to rescue their parents!



NAOMI: SEASON TWO #3

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6

ON SALE 5/10/22

Naomi's life has fallen into complete chaos over the mysteries that surround her and her origin. Dee is missing and Naomi deeply feels it has to do with her, so she teams up with Justice League legend Cyborg to work the clues left behind in the wake of his disappearance. Meanwhile, special guest star Hawkgirl harbors the secrets of Dee's dark Thanagarian past that could threaten Naomi's place in the JL! From the original creators of Naomi comes this all-new DC epic starring the CW's newest sensation!

NIGHTWING #92

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

AAPI variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

Blüdhaven mayor Melinda Zucco is in trouble—pretending to work for Blockbuster while secretly trying to take him and his gang of criminals down, while also working alongside Dick Grayson to uplift the city. But as his half sister sharing the last name of the man who killed his parents, it's…a lot to juggle, and enough for one to accidentally let slip a secret or two in the wrong company if she's not careful…Meanwhile, Nightwing and Oracle cuddle up and decide to finally define their relationship.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #6

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6

ON SALE 5/3/22

Funeral for a coworker! The former employees of Heroz4U mourn the loss of yet another one of their own as they all struggle to return to civilian life. Have things changed for the better for some? Or are they all destined to be one-star heroes for good? Be sure to check out the grand finale of the critically acclaimed miniseries by Mark Russell (The Flintstones) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen)!

ROGUES #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

1:25 variant cover by LEOMACS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 5/24/22

17+

"Book III: The Heist"! Captain Cold had a plan to steal from Gorilla Grodd. A plan that was going to make the Rogues rich and change their lives for the better. But now that plan has exploded, and Rogues blood is splattered all over Gorilla City. If the remaining members are going to survive, they need to think fast and work together. But a betrayal by one of the Rogues brings the heat to a whole new level! Continuing this groundbreaking neo-noir take on some of the DCU's greatest villains!

SUICIDE SQUAD #15

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and DEXTER SOY

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

FINAL ISSUE! Through space and alternate Earths, this version of the Squad has tried to free themselves from Waller's clutches. In the series finale, they risk everything for freedom one last time..

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #11

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

AAPI variant cover by BRIAN CHING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges in his life as both Superman and a Super Son, but what will the first son of the Last Son of Krypton do in the face of...metahuman bombs? Jon faces a deadly decision and Lex Luthor's alliance with President Bendix deepens in this penultimate chapter of The Rising Saga!

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus

8 1/2" x 10 7/8" (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

17+

One former avatar wasn't enough to take down the savage champion the Green created to wipe out the last of humanity…so another avatar will have to do what Alec Holland couldn't! It's time to unleash the Animal Woman!

TASK FORCE Z #8

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by DIKE RUAN

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

All-new team! Same old problems! After losing everything, Task Force Z has finally discovered who their real enemy is. Jason and his team are on the run, underpowered, and outgunned. But everyone knew this was really just a Suicide Squad when they signed up, right? One way or another, they are going to finish this. Only one thing stands in their way…but that one thing happens to be the Bat-Family.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by TOM DERENICK

Cover by TOM DERENICK and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

THE FLASH #782

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

The Speed Force on lockdown! Some of the Rogues are plotting something big inside Iron Heights, and the Flash goes inside to root out the plot. Meanwhile, Wallace figures out his future, and Linda tries to find out if she really has powers...

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #9

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

17+

All Arturo wants is for his partner, Sam, to be happy—so why isn't he? What is scratching at the edge of Sam's memories that keeps him restless and unsatisfied? As a journalist, nothing can keep Sam from the truth—no matter what that truth could cost the man he loves…

THE SWAMP THING #13

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by E.M. GIST

AAPI variant cover by AnandRK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 13 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

With the newly resurrected Swamp Thing and an old foe once again made flesh, the conflict that started it all begins anew. But now the fates of worlds are jeopardized as a new parliament stakes its claim upon the industry of humankind. Swamp Thing will join forces with the voice of cities as the consequences of humanity's creations threaten to consume us all.

WONDER WOMAN #787

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD,

and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, WADE VON GRAWBADGER, and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

Spinning out of Trial of the Amazons…What lies in the treacherous waters surrounding the island of Themyscira? Wonder Woman takes a deep dive into her culture looking for answers to Altuum's claims of living in paradise before the Amazons ever arrived at the request of the gods. Could the legends told in her childhood all be lies?

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #7

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by GARY FRANK

$3.99 | 32 pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

On trial for the fate of humanity, Wonder Woman has fought to prove herself to cosmic gods. But with the verdict near, is this trial everything Diana believed, or is there even more at stake than she could have realized? As the gods reveal their true nature, Diana learns that the greatest threat to humanity might just be...Wonder Woman? The truth is discovered in this penultimate issue, but is it already too late?

WORLD OF KRYPTON #6

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by CAT STAGGS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

The final days of Krypton are upon us. Will the House of El survive the turmoil? One fateful battle between science and authoritarianism will decide the future!



DC May 2022 collections

52 OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, GRANT MORRISON, GREG RUCKA, and MARK WAID

Art by KEITH GIFFEN, EDDY BARROWS, CHRIS BATISTA, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$175.00 US | 1,216 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-543-8

ON SALE 7/19/22

Offered again! After Infinite Crisis, the DC Universe had its most eventful year ever. It was a year without Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman…but not a year without heroes! Collects the entirety of the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed DC Comics weekly series. 1.

ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY LEN WEIN AND BERNIE WRIGHTSON

Written by LEN WEIN

Art by BERNIE WRIGHTSON and NESTOR REDONDO

Cover by BERNIE WRIGHTSON

$100.00 US | 336 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-730-2

ON SALE 11/8/22

At long last, DC Comics is proud to present the original early appearances of Swamp Thing in prestigious Absolute format. Created by comics legends Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the muck monster from the bayou would go on to become one of DC's premier horror characters. This oversize edition includes Swamp Thing's first appearance in The House of Secrets #92 plus Swamp Thing #1-13.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by RICK BURCHETT, TY TEMPLETON, and JORDAN GIBSON

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-438-7

ON SALE 6/14/22

Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: the Court of Owls. An old face returns to the city, looking to take back power after Mayor Hill's death! Check out the all-new season in the Batman: The Animated Series mythos! Collecting Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two issues #1-7 and a short story from 'Tis the Season to Be Freezin' #1!

BATMAN: THE COURT OF OWLS MASK AND BOOK SET

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

$34.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-794-4

ON SALE 10/18/22

Offered again! The bestselling epic that introduced Gotham City's dreaded Court of Owls is back in this amazing book and mask set. Along with a trade paperback copy of The Court of Owls, collecting Batman #1-7, this set includes a replica PVC Owl mask with white elastic band. A must-have for fans of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's critically acclaimed take on the Dark Knight!

BATMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK 6

Written by TOM KING

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, JORGE FORNÉS, TONY S. DANIEL, and others

Cover by LEE WEEKS

$34.99 US | 496 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-570-4

ON SALE 7/26/22

Final volume! This deluxe hardcover collects the conclusion of Tom King's acclaimed Batman run, including the "The Fall and the Fallen" and "City of Bane" story arcs. Collects Batman #70-85, Batman Annual #4, and Batman Secret Files #2.

BIRDS OF PREY: WHITEWATER

Written by GAIL SIMONE and TONY BEDARD

Art by NICOLA SCOTT and DOUG HAZLEWOOD

Cover by STEPHANE ROUX

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-576-6

ON SALE 6/7/22

Gail Simone's fan-favorite run from the mid-2000s continues with an epic Secret Six crossover, where the Birds must face off with Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Catman, Rag Doll, and more—with the fate of Tora Olafsdotter, a.k.a. Ice, in the balance! Collects Birds of Prey #104-112.

CHECKMATE

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by ALEX MALEEV

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-579-8

ON SALE 6/21/22

The award-winning team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev are back with Checkmate, the sequel to the hit 2019 Event Leviathan mystery that upended the DC Universe! Leviathan has agents and acolytes all over the world—but what is the secret behind its power? The planet's last, best hope to infiltrate Leviathan may be a motley collection of spymasters—Green Arrow, the Question, Talia al Ghul, and other unlikely allies converge to tackle Leviathan as members of the new Checkmate—but who is the surprise hero behind this team? Big clues to the future of the DC Universe start here! This volume collects Checkmate #1-6 and Leviathan Dawn #1.

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 2: HORATIUS

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY, MARCO SANTUCCI, and more!

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

$29.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-554-4

ON SALE 6/28/22

The mystery of the Dark Sector begins to unravel. To rescue Kilowog and his squad of surviving Lanterns, John Stewart enters the realm of the Golden Centurions and their mysterious master, the Lightbringer. And on Oa, Jo Mullein's team closes in on those responsible for the destruction of the power battery. With trillions of lives in peril, John battles the godstorm and the challenge of its future states! Meanwhile, Jo solves the mystery of the Battery's destruction in time to see the rise of a new and ancient enemy. Is this the final end of Oa and the Green Lanterns? This volume collects Green Lantern #5-12 and Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: THE GREAT WICKEDNESS

Written by RAM V and DAN WATTERS

Art by XERMÁNICO, SUMIT KUMAR, and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

$16.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-551-3

ON SALE 6/21/22

Dark days lie ahead for the surviving members of Justice League Dark! Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip only to discover horror around the bend as a friend and sometime foe, the Demon, has been reborn! His tale is only just beginning, while another takes a terrible turn. Merlin has a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind, and he has his sights set on Atlantis and the magic that lies within. The team will need all the help they can get as their ranks grow thanks to Ragman and his suit of souls! Collects the Justice League Dark backup stories from Justice League #59-71 and Justice League Dark 2021 Annual #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Art by ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-537-7

ON SALE 6/7/22

From Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis comes an all-new season starring the World's Greatest Heroes! The doors to the Multiverse are cracked open, sending the Justice League hurtling to different Earths, where things aren't quite as they appear! Can the Justice League band together with heroes across multiple Earths and put a stop to an ancient evil, or will all of existence disappear once and for all? Collecting Justice League Infinity #1-7!



JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by DARICK ROBERTSON and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

$16.99 US | 154 pages | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-439-4

ON SALE 6/14/22

Once, the Justice League was the most powerful collection of superheroes in the universe. But an unthinkable tragedy within its ranks has caused Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman to go their separate ways, leaving the League broken and disbanded under a veil of anger and mistrust. Now, against the backdrop of the universe's greatest murder trial, can the League reconcile the past before they're eradicated by the greatest villains in the cosmos? Justice League: Last Ride collects #1-7

NIGHTWING: FEAR STATE

Written by TOM TAYLOR and TINI HOWARD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CIAN TORMEY, and CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-550-6

ON SALE 6/14/22

Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of the Oracle network hacker's transmission. Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…involving each other. Later, Nightwing deals with a post-Fear State Gotham in a "Christmas Carol" Batgirls story. Also: a Red Hood and Nightwing blood-brothers story featuring Nightwing's Discowing costume and other fun surprises you don't want to miss! This volume collects Nightwing #84-86, Nightwing 2021 Annual #1, and the Nightwing/Batgirls feature story from Batman: Urban Legends #10.

SUPERMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 7

Written by ALVIN SCHWARTZ, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others

Art by WAYNE BORING, STAN KAYE, AL PLASTINO, and others

Cover by WAYNE BORING and STAN KAYE

$150.00 US | 824 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-560-6

ON SALE 7/12/22

As Superman enters the 1950s, Lex Luthor invents a device that banishes Superman to the fourth dimension, while Mr. Mxyztplk makes the city of Metropolis forget that their hero ever existed. Plus, Superman becomes a super-cowboy and meets a mighty caveman. Collects tales from Action Comics #126-147, Superman #55-65, and World's Finest Comics #37-47.

TALES FROM THE DC DARK MULTIVERSE II

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, VITA AYALA, and

STEVE ORLANDO

Art by DEXTER SOY, BRYAN HITCH, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MIKE PERKINS, and KARL MOSTERT

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$24.99 US | 456 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-535-3

ON SALE 6/7/22

The twisted timelines that showed the Dark Multiverse and all the devasting danger that it contains are collected in Tales from the Dark Multiverse II. What dark realities exist within the realms of the Dark Multiverse? Follow Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Justice League as our heroes through these crumbling and shattered worlds!

THE FLASH VOL. 16: WALLY WEST RETURNS

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by BRANDON PETERSON, WILL CONRAD, and others

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

$16.99 US | 280 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-536-0

ON SALE 6/7/22

Wally West is ready to call it quits. After a tumultuous and traumatic few years from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash is ready to walk, not run, away from the superhero life—but Barry Allen needs his former partner now more than ever. This volume collects The Flash #763-771 and The Flash 2021 Annual #1.