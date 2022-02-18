A new Milestone title rings in DC's AAPI Heritage Month celebration along with a series of variant covers

May marks the annual celebration of Asian Pacific American Month in the United States, in which the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander people to US culture are spotlighted - including AAPI comic book characters and creators. Appropriately, DC is noting the occasion with the release of a series of seven Asian Pacific American Month-themed variant covers from artists of AAPI heritage.

Featuring characters including Monkey Prince, Damian Wayne, Connor Hawke, Jon Kent, and his boyfriend Jay Nakamura, and more, the seven covers will be available on the following titles:

Monkey Prince #4 by Marcus To (May 3)

Batgirls #6 by Audrey Mok (May 10)

Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 by Brian Ching (May 10)

Nightwing #92 by Jen Bartel (May 17)

Catwoman #42 by Takeshi Miyazawa (May 17)

Robin #14 by Dexter Soy (May 24)

Swamp Thing #13 by Anand Radhakrishnan (May 24)

Here's a gallery of the covers revealed so far:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

At the same time, DC is tying the release of a long-awaited new title to Asian Pacific American Month, announcing writer Greg Pak and artists Khoi Pham and Scott Hanna's Duo, a title set in the Milestone universe of Earth-M.

Duo focuses on a totally new hero who is actually two people combined into one body.

In the story, a pair of husband-and-wife scientists named Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are combined into one powerful superhero when an attempt to save David's life causes them to become fused through nanite technology.

Here's a gallery of covers and interior pages for Duo #1:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

Duo #1 was originally announced some time ago, and after a series of delays, is now scheduled for release on May 17.

Pick up all DC's AAPI Month variant covers at your local comic shop this May.