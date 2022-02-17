Aquaman is going for an R-rated dive into DC's oceans with Andromeda

Aquaman is headed to DC Black Label with a new adult-oriented tale that veers into the worlds of horror and sci-fi, thanks to writer Ram V and artist Christian Ward, as announced through CBR.

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 main cover

Titled Aquaman: Andromeda, the three-issue series will focus on the original Aquaman, Arthur Curry, as he explores a real-world place - Point Nemo, the furthest point of Earth's oceans from land - with a twist that turns the real world coordinates into a dumping ground for spaceships.

However, it seems there's more than just a spaceship graveyard down there, and what Aquaman finds in the depths will shake him to his core and pit him against his arch-enemy, Black Manta.

The story kicks off with a group of scientists traveling to Point Nemo in a submarine known as the Andromeda - the source of the story's title - which operates on an experimental engine driven by a black hole. What they discover while investigating the mystery will kick off a "psychological horror" story that takes full advantage of the more mature Black Label story style.

Here's are some excerpts from Aquaman: Andromeda #1 by Ward:

"I went back and looked at everything to make sure that we were presenting a concept and an idea that genuinely felt fresh and new," Ram V tells CBR. "Obviously, there have been a lot of great stories. Generally, the Aquaman stuff has tended to veer towards sort of this magic and fantasy route. I wanted to see if we could drop it into a different genre and make it work. I think of it as a sci-fi horror human character drama set inside a situation that has both literal and metaphoric pressure."

Aquaman: Andromeda won't be in your traditional comic book size; instead, it'll be in DC's 'Prestige Plus' format. It'll have bigger pages, better paper, and double the number of pages from a traditional comic.

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 (of 3) goes on sale on June 7.

