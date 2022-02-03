Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and more are dinosaurs in Jurassic League - no, really

Once upon a time, Batman was a monster truck. But as it turns out, that’s not the weirdest version of the Dark Knight out there, as DC has announced Jurassic League (via Polygon), a new six-issue series that reimagines the entire Justice League, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman and villains like the Joker, as dinosaurs in a world of evolved prehistoric creatures.

The Jurassic League #1 main cover (Image credit: DC)

Written by Daniel Warren Johnson (who also provides some covers and other art) with art from Juan Gedeon, Jurassic League looks to be pure weird popcorn fun, with a wacky twist that is sure to turn heads just based on the images of the entire Justice League as dinosaurs.

Speaking to Polygon, Gedeon explains that he wanted the dinosaur embodied by each hero to match the characters’ personality traits, and picked the dinosaur mash-ups accordingly.

"I wanted each Dino to be recognized immediately as the hero they represent," Gedeon explains. "If anyone saw them and thought 'which character is this supposed to be?' it would mean the design was not successful. So I tried to pick a dino that captured the essence of their human counterpart to use as a base."

The Jurassic League #1 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

To do so, Gedeon cast Superman as the gentle-giant herbivore Brachiosaur, Wonder Woman as a Triceratops, and Batman takes on the form of the Allosaurus, the Tyrannosaurus rex's slightly smaller cousin (though Gedeon is also quick to point out that his Allosaurus Batman is technically still a vegetarian).

At the same time, at least one of the League's classic enemies, the Joker, has also been dino-fied for the story, with Gedeon mashing the Clown Prince of Crime up with a Dilophosaurus, capturing his colorful appearance.

As for Daniel Warren Johnson's motives for writing Jurassic League, they couldn't be simpler.

"I dig the Justice League," Johnson states. "But I dig them more as dinosaurs."

Here's a gallery of interior art and covers from Jurassic League #1:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Jurassic League #1 (of 6) is on sale May 10. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full May 2022 solicitations, coming later in February.

Dinosaur Batman joins Monster Truck Batman as one of the strangest variant Batmans ever.