Tom King plumbs the depths of DC obscurity for new series Danger Street

DC and the reunited Rorschach creative team of writer Tom King, artist Jorge Fornés, and colorist Dave Stewart are digging deep into the publisher's catalog for the May debut of a bi-monthly, Black Label 12-issue series Danger Street.

Danger Street Book One (Image credit: DC)

The "multicharacter, deeply layered crime drama" starring "reimagined" versions of characters like Starman (the blue one), Metamorpho, and The Warlord is inspired by the mid-1970s DC's 1st Issue Special series.

Yeah, we looked it up so you don't have to.

The 13-issue series published between April 1975 and April 1976 was based on legendary DC editor and publisher Carmine Infantino's idea of an ongoing series of nothing but first issues, which sold better than subsequent issues.

The result was a baker's dozen issues of unrelated, sometimes obscure concepts like the Jack Kirby creations Atlas and the Dingbats of Danger Street, for which the new series takes its title.

DC's 1st Issue Special (Image credit: DC)

Danger Street follows the Mikaal Tomas Starman, Metamorpho, and the fantasy character The Warlord as they vie for membership in the Justice League.

Their plan: summon Darkseid to Earth to defeat him, apparently to prove their mettle.

Sure, what could go wrong?

Their boneheaded plan puts the Earth on a path to a "crisis," and according to DC their quest to save the day will be a "treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters."

The main heroes encounter other supporting characters also culled from the pages of DC's 1st Issue Special including Doctor Fate, Manhunter (Mark Shaw), Lady Cop (a police officer that is female appropriately enough), the Green Team (teen millionaires who offer cash for adventures), and the Creeper.

Danger Street Book One (Image credit: DC)

They all play a crucial role in what DC calls a "sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool."

Danger Street Book One (of 12) goes on sale May 3 with a main cover by Fornés. Variant covers spotlighting characters featured in both Danger Street and the original DC 1st Issue Special series include an Atlas cover by Steve Rude, a Lee Weeks cover featuring The Creeper, Metamorpho, and The Warlord, and a Dr. Fate cover by Ben Oliver.

"No one will see it coming, but everyone will want to see where it goes!" says DC.

Probably right about not seeing it coming, we'll have to see about the rest.

Check out a gallery of black and white interior preview images, along with the Rude and black and white version of Week's variant covers.

