DC April 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

DC's full April 2021 solicitations have arrived, and along with the second month of the publisher's newly christened 'Infinite Frontier' era, the solicits bring news of several new titles featuring some of DC's most iconic heroes.

First off, there's the new limited series Batman: The Dark Knight from writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert, which sends Batman to Europe to track down a mysterious new villain known as Equilibrium.

Then, another Justice League staple gets a new title in writer Geoffrey Thorne and artist Dexter Soy's Green Lantern #1, which brings in Teen Lantern Keli Quintana and Far Sector's Green Lantern Jo Mullein in their first outing alongside the larger Green Lantern Corps.

And speaking of the Justice League, they'll crossover with the characters of the hit Rooster Teeth anime RWBY in a new limited series titled RWBY/Justice League from writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Aneke, which introduces versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman who dwell in the world of RWBY, which is known as The Remnant.

Then there's another DC team that looks to be making a return in the near future, as the solicitation for the Grifter back-up story in April's Action Comics #1030 seems to hint at a return for the Authority, a former WildStorm staple that hasn't appeared in years.

So check out ALL of DC's April solicitations below.

As a reminder, if you see arrows in the image boxes and an 'Image 1 of x' in the upper left corner, there are multiple variant covers to check out. Click the left and right arrows to see them all.

And you can also refresh your memory about the DC January 2021, February 2021, and March 2021 solicitations here.

GREEN LANTERN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:25 card stock variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

ON SALE 4/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99 US

As this new Green Lantern series begins, the newly formed United Planets and the Guardians of the Universe hold an intergalactic summit to decide who can best serve and protect the cosmos from danger. With the majority of Green Lanterns called back to Oa, John Stewart arrives alongside Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, whose powerful gauntlet could be one of the most powerful and unstable weapons in the universe. With the entire landscape of the universe in flux, is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps...or a new beginning?

ROBIN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

wraparound variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

team card stock variant cover by ANDY KUBERT (minimum order 250 copies)

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: winning the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where it's all going down! This brand-new solo Robin series will force Damian Wayne to find his own path away from both sides of his family! New mysteries! New supporting cast! First appearances of new characters! And lots of fights!

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by ANDY KUBERT

card stock variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

blank card stock variant cover

ON SALE 4/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 6 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert!

A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium!

New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story!

THE NEXT BATMAN: SECOND SON #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by TONY AKINS, TRAVEL FOREMAN, and MARK MORALES

cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

card stock variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

ON SALE 4/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

DIGITAL FIRST

A new miniseries by Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artists Tony Akins and Travel Foreman begins!

Readers now know that after the events of Future State, Tim Fox is the next Batman...but what's his origin story? Why has he been estranged from Lucius Fox and his family for so long? Connected to the dramatic events of March's Infinite Frontier #1, these questions and many more will be explored in this thrilling new digital first miniseries!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Dario Brizuela/Franco Riesco (DC))

written by IVAN COHEN

art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

ON SALE 4/13/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

It's an all-new, all-ages series that teams the Dark Knight with Scooby-Doo and the sleuths of Mystery Inc.! When Batman discovers his original purple gloves have gone missing, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo travel back in time to Batman's Year One era to solve the case! Will this "Glove Story" have a happy ending?

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art by MAX RAYNOR

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE 4/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 7 | FC | DC

The boys are back! Picking up where the sensational Adventures of the Super Sons left off, the sons of Batman and Superman are back in the spotlight and ready to give evil a good spanking. But are Robin and Superboy in over their heads this time? A mysterious woman from beyond time has appeared to the DCU's favorite sons, and her arrival heralds certain doom (that's a hint, everyone) of things to come! In fact...it seems she's sent the boys on a bogus journey that they've already...returned from? Huh? What did the boys learn when they were whisked away? Why on earth do they have to save the Flash from instant death? Tune in for the first chapter in the most epic odyssey Robin and Superboy have ever been on!

HARLEY QUINN BLACK + WHITE + RED TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

stories and art by various

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 5/11/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 224 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-995-6

For the first time in print, 19 short tales of Gotham City's craziest clown princess are presented in nothing but black, white, and bold splashes of red. See how Harley's story unfolds in worlds beyond the DC Universe, in the alternate timelines of Batman: White Knight, Harleen, and the Harley Quinn animated series! Witness her darkest hours and her happiest moments! Behold a—wait a second, did she just...win an underground rap battle?!

An incredible array of talent from across the comics industry have put their reputations in jeopardy to bring you these stories. So show a little gratitude, will ya?

This volume collects Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Digital Chapters #1-17 in print for the first time—along with two all-new, never-before seen stories by writer David Mandel (Veep) and artist Adam Hughes; and Harley's co-creator, writer Paul Dini, with legendary Batman: The Animated Series artist Kevin Altieri!

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Mirka Andolfo (DC))

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by ANEKE

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by TBD

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The DC Universe and the world of RWBY collide in this new miniseries! Discover the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, and Diana Prince of Remnant as Team RWBY comes face to face with new versions of DC's paragons of justice. A new Grimm is running rampant around the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who's appeared on Menagerie, but what is her purpose? And why does she act like she hasn't been around modern society?

ACTION COMICS #1030

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by DANIEL SAMPERE

backup story written by

BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

backup story art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 4/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

"Warworld Rising" starts here! A new chapter in Superman's life begins as the challenges of Dark Nights: Death Metal are causing Clark Kent to feel...a change in his powers. Is it possible the Metropolis Marvel could be losing a step? His struggles in taking down the creatures from the Breach would suggest as much! If he's going to continue to protect the people of Earth, he'll have to adapt—especially with threats like Mongul out there waiting to launch their biggest attacks on the Earth yet. That's right, those are Warworld battleships just outside our orbit, and they are heading straight for us!

Meanwhile, in the Midnighter backup story, the bad boy of the Authority has to figure out what Andrej Trojan is up to in the present if he ever wants to get back to Future State and swap places with the Midnighter of 2021, whom he left stranded on Warworld.

SUPERMAN #30

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

backup story written by SEAN LEWIS

backup story art by SAMI BASRI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Superman has received a signal from distant space. An old friend is in deep trouble, and only the Man of Steel can help him. By the time Superman and his son get there, though, the alien who sent the signal is nowhere to be found, and his people appear to be enthralled by a shamanistic storyteller who warns of an ancient grudge with the malevolent Shadowbreed. This leaves Clark and Jonathan Kent to ponder just who sent them the distress message, but before they can find the answer, they'll discover that an ancient grudge still has very current consequences. Kicking off a new story line, this issue pairs Phillip Kennedy Johnson with his Future State: Superman: House of El collaborator, artist Scott Godlewski!

Meanwhile, in the "Tales of Metropolis" backup story it's...the return of Ambush Bug? Say it ain't so!

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, TULA LOTAY, and RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

ON SALE 4/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 OF 10 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Before Skinner and Pearl reunited and the Beast returned—before 1976—the fight to protect humanity persisted.

This special anthology issue presents new stories from the unseen era between American Vampire: Second Cycle and American Vampire 1976, bridging the VMS' turbulent past with a nation's uncertain future.

Jim Book and Pearl will test their new partnership on a mission to uncover new DNA technology in the fight against the Beast, Travis, and Gus enjoy a rare carefree moment in exile, and a deathbed vision reveals the truth about George Washington's pact with the Council of Firsts and America's role as a haven for persecuted monsters.

BATMAN #107

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 4/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Tensions are sky-high in Gotham City following the events at Arkham Asylum, and public opinion and unrest are starting to boil over. The Dark Knight has his hands full juggling the investigation of the reappearance of an old enemy and the rise of a new gang in Gotham called the Unsanity Collective...Gotham City is getting more dangerous by the minute!

Plus, in part one of "Legend of the Ghost-Maker," James Tynion IV and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz tell the most insane tale of action and adventure featuring Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker! This one is not to be missed!

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by JORGE JIMENEZ, MARIKO TAMAKI, JAMAL CAMPBELL, KIERON GILLEN, and LEE WEEKS

art by JORGE JIMENEZ, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, JAMAL CAMPBELL, JAMIE McKELVIE, and LEE WEEKS

cover by LEE WEEKS

variant cover by JENNY FRISON

The Riddler variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 4/27/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | FC | DC

The penultimate issue of the acclaimed return to Batman Black & White is here with a look at some of Gotham City's most twisted and compelling souls.

• Superstar Batman artist Jorge Jimenez writes and illustrates a story starring Bruce and Damian Wayne as they try to prepare for a sting operation as Batman and Robin, with Damian questioning Bruce's methods every step of the way.

• Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer of Detective Comics Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Emanuela Luppachino show what's become of Gilda Dent, former bride of Two-Face and current scourge of super- villains.

• Jamal Campbell, acclaimed co-creator of Naomi and Green Lantern Jo Mullein from Far Sector, tells a story that spans the full history of Nightwing.

• Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, the celebrated team behind Phonogram, Young Avengers, and The Wicked + the Devine, make their DC debut with a story that pits Batman against the Riddler in a way you've never seen before!

• And finally, legendary comics artist Lee Weeks writes and draws a story that has the ghosts of Jim Gordon's past coming back to haunt him!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON THOMAS, and CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, MAX DUNBAR, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by HICHAM HABCHI

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 4/13/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

The new Batman anthology series continues! In part two of Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows's epic Batman/Red Hood story, Jason Todd has taken a man's life, and now his mission is to keep the dead man's young son safe. But Batman plans to take down Jason before he can make another mistake.

Then, in chapter two of Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin's senses-shattering tale, Cole Cash earns his pay as personal bodyguard to billionaire Lucius Fox, but what led him to Gotham in the first place? How does the mysterious HALO Corporation play into it all? And which Bat-Family character does he have an unfortunate meeting with in this chapter?

And in part two of Brandon Thomas and Max Dunbar's epic Outsiders story, see Katana's perspective on what brought the Outsiders to Japan, who wants her dead, and what her ultimate punishment will be for no longer having her husband's spirit in the Soultaker sword.

Plus, Barbara Gordon has identified a citywide system hack from a foe she faced before as Batgirl…but this time around, Babs may have found a way to defeat her for good as Oracle!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #17

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

card stock variant cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

In a world where Superman's rocket never reached Earth, the Dark Knight and his sidekick discover a startling rift between dimensions. On the other side? A world where Martha Wayne survived, and Bruce never grew up to be Batman! Not only that, but a strange alien has emerged from the rift who's faster than a locomotive and can leap tall buildings in a single bound...the Superman of Metropolis! When these worlds collide, the architects of this alternate history are revealed, and the only ones who can thwart their deadly experiments are the Batman and Superman of Earth-0! It's a dynamic dual-world adventure!

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by NEAL ADAMS

art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | FC | DC

It all comes down to this…the final meeting of the Batmen! Ra's al Ghul's plan to dominate Gotham crashes against the will of Bruce Wayne and Matches Malone, as the city's power grid faces the wave of the future!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 4/20/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Batman's two loves collide, and the smash-up could be dangerous not just for the Caped Crusader, but for The Joker as well. In order to prove her mission is righteous, Phantasm takes Catwoman out on a hit against one of the men responsible for the disappearance of her son. Unfortunately for Selina Kyle, this isn't the first time she's gone behind Batman's back to try to do the right thing, so she's far too aware of how bad a turn this whole affair could take. Also, in the future, it's Harley Quinn, ready to avenge Mistah J!

CATWOMAN #30

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The Riddler revealed that he knows details about Poison Ivy's whereabouts. Now, after the Riddler has been gravely wounded, Catwoman brings him to be patched up by Alleytown's less-than-scrupulous medics. Now on the mend, Riddler points Selina in Ivy's direction—but is he telling the truth, or wrapping her up in another one of his riddles? Meanwhile, the Penguin's come to realize that enlisting Father Valley to take out Catwoman may have been a mistake and finds himself asking whether he hired a hit man...or inked a deal with the devil himself.

CRIME SYNDICATE #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by ANDY SCHMIDT

art by KIERAN McKEOWN

backup story art by BRYAN HITCH

cover by JIM CHEUNG

variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC | DC

With Starro ravaging the planet and controlling superheroes and villains alike, the fate of the world rests in the hands of Ultraman, Superia, and Owlman—in other words, win or lose, humanity is doomed!

Question of the month: What famous Gotham foes are held in Owlman's cave?

Plus, in the backup story, witness the origin of Owlman in a tale illustrated by superstar artist Bryan Hitch!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1035

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art and cover by DAN MORA

backup story art by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 4/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Introducing Mr. Worth! When his daughter is killed during the brutal crime wave gripping Gotham City, eight-foot-tall stack of muscle and money Roland Worth sets out on a path of revenge toward the prime suspect in the crime: Batman! The Dark Knight has been framed for murder, and to make matters worse, this grisly deed seems to be connected to yet another emerging villainous force on the horizon. It's a rogues gallery explosions and this time there's no mansion on the hill for Bruce Wayne to mount his counterattack!

Plus, part one of "Huntress and the Hunted!" This two-part story zeroes in on Gotham's own Violet Vengeance! In this chapter, her world is rocked by the gruesome murder of a dear friend...but there's more to this sinister scene than meets the eye!

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art and cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Seduced by the sensual wiles of the realm of Faerie, Ruin and Heather After have not only been separated from the angel Jophiel, they've completely forgotten why they even set foot in this delightful place. But Faerie's charms (literally) are lost on Jophiel, and he remains firmly on a mission…unfortunately for him, the king of Faerie has his own ideas on just what Jophiel's power can do for him!

FAR SECTOR #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Everything is coming to a boil as we lay the groundwork for the Far Sector finale in this, our penultimate issue! Riots are breaking out across the City Enduring as its citizens realize that there are political shenanigans disrupting their way of life and subverting the will of the people. To quell this unrest, @BlazeofGlory is threatening to unleash a terrible weapon upon her own people. Jo has to race against the ticking clock of a Green Lantern ring that is rapidly losing power to bypass the city's entire defense forces and stop this attack from above.

THE FLASH #769

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art by DAVID LaFUENTE

and BRANDON PETERSON

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by ZI XU

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

After an accident pushes Wally West into the time stream, the former Kid Flash lands in the body of his onetime partner, Impulse. Now sprinting through the 30th century side by side with the mysterious (and, yeah, ridiculous) Gold Beetle, Wally must uncover what's causing the destructive explosions that keep propelling him through time and the bodies of other speedsters.

HARLEY QUINN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Ya sure you wanna double down on this gimmick? Awright already—I'll do it! Harley Quinn back again to tell ya that my mission to help heal Gotham City has already hit some bumps in the road. The awful Hugo Strange—psychiatrist, fitness freak, and expert on tiny glasses—is trying to deal with Gotham City's clown problem, and get this! The city is endorsing him while everyone keeps giving me grief! The only person who believes in me is my new sidekick, Kevin. You're going to find out some real dark stuff about him in this issue, too! We're both going

to have to keep our guard up, 'cuz Hugo has an army of creepy orderlies he's about to send after us.

THE JOKER #2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

variant cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS

As the dust settles on Arkham Asylum and tragic recent events, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world—and powerful forces are lining up around the globe to hunt him...but where exactly is the Clown Price of Crime? Jim Gordon, facing his twilight years haunted by the madman, knows where to start the hunt, and he's been given the go-ahead to pursue him...but will he be willing to pay the price? And what shocking revelation will Gordon stun Batman with before he departs?

And in the backup story, within the walls of Blackgate Penitentiary, Punchline has become the target of the Queen of Spades from the Royal Flush Gang. It'll take everything Punchline has just to survive, while on the outside, Bluebird digs deeper into Punchline's horrific past!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #60

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 4/20/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Superman, Batman, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Aquaman, and Hawkgirl join forces with Black Adam to fight an all-new world conqueror! But how do they stop the unstoppable power known as Brutus? Enter new mega-power sensation Naomi, who comes face to face with the League and brings along Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons for a blockbuster battle for the ages—with a last-page cliffhanger that will leave everyone guessing what's next!

And in the backup tale, the new Justice League meets the new Justice League Dark, and the demon Etrigan calls the team to action—but Batman has other plans. This team needs a leader, but what twisted secret prevents Zatanna from stepping forward? Plus, Ragman makes a startling discovery—one that may cost his life!

MAN-BAT #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 5 | FC | DC

Kirk Langstrom's mental state has been deteriorating for years, but in the wake of his violent altercation with the Suicide Squad, he's found himself on the verge of a complete emotional collapse. Luckily (or unluckily) for Kirk, Dr. Harleen Quinzel is offering pro bono—and entirely unsolicited—psychological counseling. As Harley delves deep into his damaged mind, she uncovers tragic events that set the stage for his transformation into Man-Bat in the first place. Will her psychotic brand of psychology help Kirk make peace with his inner demons or leave his mind even more fractured than it was?

NIGHTWING #79

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Dick Grayson has inherited Alfred's fortune, a puppy, and a whole lot of questions. Who is Mayor Zucco, and what is her relation to the man who murdered Dick's parents? What sinister plans does Blockbuster have for Blüdhaven? What kind of dog food is best for a three-legged puppy? To answer these questions, Dick's going to need a little help from his friends—past and present.

RORSCHACH #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Wil Myerson might have been the creator of Pontius Pirate, the most popular comic in history, before he put on the Rorschach mask and tried to kill a would-be president, but he's not the only artist who worked on the character. Other artists fell under Wil's influence, and now all these years later, his more renowned acolyte has fallen sway to Laura, the #1 Myerson superfan. Is it possible she influenced another comic book legend into playing vigilante? The key here is that tape the detective is trying to decipher, the one with the séance that has been haunting him since the very first issue! All this and a cameo by Dr. Manhattan to boot!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #109

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

art by SCOTT JERALDS

cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

ON SALE 4/20/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Fred's skills are well-known around town for creating many of the traps used to capture monsters. When he is invited to test out the new Coolsville Escape Room complex, the gang tags along to help out. But can Fred and his friends now escape being trapped by a creepy chimera haunting the halls? Or will it be game over for Mystery Inc.?



SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by ANDREA SHEA

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

DIGITAL FIRST

Wonder Woman receives a distress call from Artemis…on Warworld! In order to escape Mongul's clutches, the two Amazons will have to put aside their differences and find a way to work together.

SUICIDE SQUAD #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

With the power of Superboy now under her control, Task Force X mastermind Amanda Waller sends the hero into Arkham Asylum to rescue Peacemaker and bring Talon—the famed Court of Owls assassin—back to join the new Suicide Squad. With lives hanging in the balance, the teen clone must decide if he's going to assist Waller, even if it means getting his hands a little bloody along the way.

SUPERMAN RED AND BLUE #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by CHUCK BROWN, ROBERT VENDITTI, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, DAN PANOSIAN, and JASON HOWARD

art by DENYS COWAN, ALITHA MARTINEZ, DAN PANOSIAN, JASON HOWARD, and others

cover by NICOLA SCOTT

variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

variant cover by DAVID CHOE

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 4/20/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC | DC

Explore the world of Superman in a way you've never seen before. Five brand-new stories, a visual tour de force, with only the Man of Steel's signature colors. There are tales starring Clark Kent, the original Superman, including a showdown with his most tenacious foe, Lex Luthor—but there is also a great space adventure with Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, going up against an amped-up version of Prometheus. And then there is Cyborg Superman, a warped reflection of the real deal, with a mission as opposite to Superman's as any could be. But no matter how out there the situation gets, it always comes back to the one man and the planet he loves and has sworn to protect—and the people he inspires, young and old.

THE SWAMP THING #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The trials of Levi Kamei, the new avatar of the Green, grow darker as the Pale Wanderer's bloody spree leaves a trail of death across the Sonoran Desert. While his "lessons" begin to show Levi the true nature of what he is becoming, it is Jennifer Reece who'll show Levi that he must contend with his past and his trauma in order to stop the murderous wraith. Will Levi Kamei grasp his newfound place in this world as the Swamp Thing? Or will his fears consume him before the new avatar can even take root? Find out as this eternal conflict of life and death comes to a head!

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 4/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Once upon a time a young boy with antlers lived in a little house under the earth. He had a father and two nannies. They raised him to be good and to obey their every command. They said they loved the boy, and maybe some of them did, but Father? Well, he only loved himself. Father says the boy is a weapon against those who stand in opposition to humanity, while the rebellious Undersider dissidents believe the child to be the second coming of a mythological savior from the past. Haunted by dreamlike memories of a life he never lived and hunted by the man who created him, the boy must choose what and who he will be, and bring this chapter of his life to a close.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The questions mount around the new school formed by the original New Teen Titans: What's going on with Billy Batson's access to the powers of Shazam, what dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding, and who's masquerading as the new Red X?

TRUTH & JUSTICE #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DANNY LORE

art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

ON SALE 4/20/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

What kind of man is John Constantine? Mage, con man, and a few other choice descriptors not fit to print—but sometimes, he tries to be a good guy. When he tries to stop a young teenager from getting in deep with Papa Midnite, he is faced not just with the past as he'd like to remember it, but with exactly the kind of wizard he really is. Can John help, or is he going to drive someone else into the very shadows he wanted to save them from?

WONDER WOMAN #771

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by TRAVIS MOORE

backup story written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

backup story art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 4/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Wonder Woman's adventures through the Sphere of the Gods continue as she embarks on a quest with the cunning Ratashok to search for answers. Something is changing the rules of the Norse afterlife, and it's up to our hero to set things right. Now she must face warriors and beasts of mythic proportions, starting with the Nidhogg! Can our Amazon Princess survive this staggering serpent?

Meanwhile, in a seemingly simpler time in our hero's life, a younger Diana continues her journey to uncover the secret behind the scriptures that hold the hidden history of Themyscira. Is she ready for the truth? Or will it change her perception of "paradise" forever?



BATMAN BY JOHN RIDLEY THE DELUXE EDITION HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by NICK DERINGTON, LAURA BRAGA, OLIVIER COIPEL, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

cover by LADRÖNN

ON SALE 6/29/21

$17.99 US | $23.99 CAN | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-126-3

Light the Bat-Signal! Legendary screenwriter John Ridley takes over Gotham City in a new way! Writing the world's most popular superhero, Batman, Ridley brings his storytelling expertise to DC!

Whether his story is told in black and white or captured in brilliant colors, Batman's adventures keep everyone guessing...even the World's Greatest Detective. Follow the iconic tales of the Dark Knight in Batman by John Ridley The Deluxe Edition.

Collects Future State: The Next Batman #1-4, stories from Batman Black & White #1 and Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, and a brand-new story by John Ridley with art by Dustin Nguyen.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, JEFF LEMIRE, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, CHRISTOPHER SEBELA, MAGDALENE VISAGGIO, KYLE HIGGINS, REGINE SAWYER, CHE GRAYSON, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, and JUSTIN JORDAN

art by TRAVIS MOORE, FRANCIS MANAPUL, MEGHAN HETRICK, DANIEL SAMPERE, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, MIRKA ANDOLFO, CHRISTOPHER MOONEYHAM, DEXTER SOY, SCOTT KOBLISH, PAUL PELLETIER, ALEX MALEEV, SCOTT KOLINS, ALITHA MARTINEZ, BRUNO REDONDO, INAKI MIRANDA, ROB GUILLORY, and MIKE HENDERSON

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 5/18/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77951-006-8

As Earth has been taken over by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League battles to survive! Stand with our heroes as they prepare for what may well be...the final fight of their lives.

What do the world's mightiest heroes feel right before combat? As the Dark Multiverse envelops the Earth unveil how the heroes prepare for war in what could be their last stand...if the Justice League knows anything, it's that heroes never go down without a fight!

Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1 and Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last Stories of the DC Universe #1.

THE AUTHORITY BOOK TWO TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by MARK MILLAR, DOSELLE YOUNG, TOM PEYER, JOE CASEY, and others

art by FRANK QUITELY, DUSTIN NGUYEN, ARTHUR ADAMS, and others

cover by FRANK QUITELY and TREVOR SCOTT

ON SALE 5/25/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN | 504 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-788-4

As the 21st century dawns, a battle-hardened Authority turns its attention to a previously unchallenged class of villains—the invisible power brokers who manipulate the world's political figureheads to advance their own selfish interests. The powers that be, however, didn't get where they are by playing nice. They've made plans for every contingency—including teams of insanely powerful superhumans with sentient, city-size, interdimensional spaceships. So when the Authority begins to seriously upset their hard-won networks of control, the backlash that results is as swift as it is devastating. But as bad as things get, these attacks are still comprehensible on a human scale. The same can't be said for what is following in their wake.

This volume collects The Authority #13-29, The Authority Annual 2000 #1, and stories from WildStorm Summer Special #1, along with an introduction by Tim Miller, director of Deadpool.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON and others

cover by DAVE JOHNSON

ON SALE 6/1/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-789-1

From Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, the visionary producers of Batman: The Animated Series, comes a collection of all-new stories and adventures that turn Batman's world upside down!

Starting off with an attack on S.T.A.R. Labs in Gotham City by a giant robot that steals an entire room of the laboratory! Batman is going to have to stop it before it can cause more harm...and with Lex Luthor freshly back in Gotham, he knows where to start his search. Will Batman be able to topple the billionaire before he leaves Gotham?

Collects Batman: The Adventures Continue #1-8.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE VOL. 5 TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by ALAN GRANT and ARCHIE GOODWIN

art by NORM BREYFOGLE, STEVE MITCHELL, DAN JURGENS, and DICK GIORDANO

cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

ON SALE 5/25/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 280 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-965-9

In these 1990s stories, the Dark Knight Detective travels to Japan to honor a long-standing debt...one that will leave him facing off against the very master who trained him!

The Dark Knight will also have to deal with haunting memories from his past as he encounters the Street Demonz again, but now he's older—now he's ready to protect others.

And then there's The Joker...

Collects Detective Comics #612-614 and #616-621, plus Detective Comics Annual #3.

BATMAN: UNIVERSE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by NICK DERINGTON

ON SALE 5/11/21

$17.99 US | $23.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-583-5

In this story written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Nick Derington, Batman is pushed to his limit as he sets off in search of an item with incredible destructive powers—and embarks on a journey across the DC Universe! It's a race to the finish line as Batman chases the Riddler from Gotham to Gorilla City and beyond, with the fate of humanity in the balance. Guest stars include Vandal Savage, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Deathstroke, Jonah Hex, and more! Collects Batman: Universe #1-6.

BIZARRO COMICS THE DELUXE EDITION HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

stories and art by various

cover by MATT GROENING

ON SALE 6/22/21

$49.99 US | $65.99 CAN | 432 PAGES

7.0625" x 10.875" | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-012-9

Where else could the world's greatest alternative cartoonists run rampant through the DC Universe in utterly unhinged stories? Bizarro, an imperfect duplicate of Superman who does everything backward, tries drawing comics, concocting stories in which Wonder Woman participates in a poetry slam, baby Superman torments his baby-sitter...and that's just the start!

This deluxe edition collects the two anthology titles Bizarro Comics and Bizarro World, with a cover by the legendary creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening! Includes stories and art by acclaimed creators including Kyle Baker, Jeff Smith, Ivan Brunetti, Paul Pope, Hunt Emerson, Carol Lay, Roger Langridge, Mark Crilley, Dave Cooper, Eddie Campbell, Tony Millionaire, James Kochalka, Harvey Pekar, Peter Bagge, and many more!

FABLES COMPENDIUM TWO TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BILL WILLINGHAM

art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEVE LEIALOHA, JIM FERN, SHAWN McMANUS, MICHAEL ALLRED, and others

new cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

ON SALE 5/11/21

$59.99 US | $78.99 CAN | 1,064 PAGES FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-944-4

Fables Compendium Two starts with the story "Arabian Nights (and Days)," when foreigners start showing up in Fabletown—much to the dismay of longtime residents--plunging Fabletown into a culture clash of dire proportions! Prince Charming is in over his head and must call on the help of a Fable character not seen in these pages for far too long...and this is one wish he can't take back.

This collection takes on a life of its own, ending with the postwar story "The Dark Ages"—but if the Fables knew the consequences, they might not have gone to war at all.

Collects Fables #42-82.

THE FLASH VOL. 14: THE FLASH AGE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by RAFA SANDOVAL and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 5/11/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 216 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-923-9

Meet Paradox: a new time-traveling villain with a tragic backstory who poses a big threat—and carries a big grudge against the Flash. With the Flash about to be erased from time and space, the only person who can help him defeat this foe...is Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash? Can Barry Allen really trust his greatest enemy? And does he even have a choice?

As Paradox accomplishes his mission to make the world see the Flash as a monster, both the Flash and the Reverse-Flash are trapped in a 25th-century Central City that hates everything about the Flash legacy. Can Barry return to his own time and defeat Paradox? Or is too late to undo the damage that's been done?

Collects The Flash #88, The Flash #751-755, The Flash Annual #3, and the lead story from issue #750!

THE FLASH: THE DEATH OF IRIS WEST HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by CARY BATES

art by IRV NOVICK, RICH BUCKLER, ALEX SAVIUK, DON HECK, and others

cover by DICK GIORDANO

ON SALE 6/1/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN | 280 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-967-3

Can the Fastest Man Alive outrun his worst nightmare?

The Flash can't outrun the loss of his wife, but nothing will stop him from hunting down her killer. Follow along as Barry Allen races to find out who is responsible for the death of his wife, Iris...and hold them responsible.

This title collects stories from The Flash #270-284.

FLASH/IMPULSE: RUNS IN THE FAMILY TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by MARK WAID and MARTIN PASKO

art by HUMBERTO RAMOS, OSCAR JIMENEZ, and others

cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS and WAYNE FAUCHER

ON SALE 5/25/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN | 376 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-948-2

Impulse, the Flash's hyperactive descendant from the 30th century, has landed in the present and is ready to make a superhero name for himself!

Due to his hyper-accelerated metabolism, Bart Allen was aging fast—like, really fast—and was raised in a 30th-century virtual reality simulation. So when he winds up in our era, he sees the world as one big video game—and he's got a lot to learn. Luckily, Bart has a mentor named Max Mercury, and if anyone's up to the task, it's the zen master of the Speed Force. In this collection, Bart adjusts to life in the 20th century, keeping the town of Manchester, Alabama, safe from threats like White Lightning and Gridlock. Also in this title, Savitar's machinations in the Speed Force cause Impulse, the Flash, and other super-speedsters to lose their speed!

This volume collects Impulse #1-12 and The Flash #108-111.

HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JODY HOUSER

art by ADRIANA MELO and MARK MORALES

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

ON SALE 5/18/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 152 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-598-9

During the catastrophic events of Heroes in Crisis, Poison Ivy was killed, and Harley Quinn holds herself responsible. But when Ivy is resurrected, Harley decides to take care of her best friend, who has evolved into a creature as much flora as fauna. What, then, is Harley to do when Ivy reveals she's had enough of the humans who not only killed her, but are destroying the environment day by day? Can Poison Ivy entice Harley to join her in the plant world, or will Harley have to prove herself by stopping whatever plot Ivy is cooking up? Collects Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1-6.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: GALAXY OF TERRORS TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SI SPURRIER and JEFF LOVENESS

art by AARON LOPRESTI, ROBSON ROCHA, and others

cover by DOUG MAHNKE

ON SALE 5/18/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-937-6

After answering a distress signal from distant space, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern discover an abandoned cargo ship full of young aliens! When the League attempts to return the children to their home planet, they are met with awe, terror, and war! Thus begins a new story line that will take the League to an unknown and war-torn planet, overrun with new species, a perilous mystery, and an otherworldly adversary. As the team faces off with different uncertainties and battles rogue factions, can the League save a population that hates and fears them? Or will it threaten any hope the Justice League has of returning home?

This title collects Justice League #48-52.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEFF LEMIRE, and others

art by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, GENE HA, GARY FRANK, TONY S. DANIEL, IVAN REIS, JESUS SAIZ, PETE WOODS, PAUL PELLETIER, MIKEL JANÍN, DOUG MAHNKE, DAVID FINCH, DANIEL SAMPERE, PATCH ZIRCHER, and others

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 6/22/21

$125.00 US | $163.00 CAN | 1,248 PAGES

FC | DC | 7.0625" x 10.875"

HARDCOVER | ISBN: 978-1-77951-066-2

In a world where superheroes operate under a cloud of suspicion from the public, loner vigilante Batman has stumbled upon a dark evil that threatens to destroy the Earth as we know it. Now, faced with a threat far beyond anything he can handle on his own, the Dark Knight must trust an alien, a Scarlet Speedster, an accidental teenage hero, a space cop, an Amazon warrior, and an undersea monarch. Will Superman, the Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman be able to put aside their differences and come together to save the world? Or will they destroy each other first?

This first of two omnibus editions collects Justice League #0-23; Aquaman #14-16; Justice League Dark #22-23; DC Comics — The New 52 FCBD Special Edition #1; Justice League of America #1-7; Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #11; Constantine #5; and Trinity of Sin: Pandora #1-3.

KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JESSE LEON McCANN

art by MIN S. KU and JEFF ALBRECHT

cover by SCOTT JERALDS

ON SALE 6/1/21

$9.99 US | $13.50 CAN | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK | 5.5" x 8.5"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-927-7

Ruff, ruff, and away! Come along on the exciting, all-ages adventures of Krypto the Superdog!

He might have just been a pup when he left Krypton, but Krypto the Superdog is all grown up and ready to protect his new family and his new home, Earth! Whether traveling through space, working with other superdogs, or making jokes about Streaky napping the day away, Krypto is ready for any adventure!

Collects Krypto the Superdog #1-6.

SHAZAM!: THE WORLD'S MIGHTIEST MORTAL VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by E. NELSON BRIDWELL

art by DON NEWTON and others

cover by MICHAEL CHO

ON SALE 5/18/21

$49.99 US | $65.99 CAN | 336 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-946-8

In 1973 DC brought back one of the most beloved superheroes of all time: Shazam! With the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury, Shazam is one of humankind's most powerful champions!

In these tales, the World's Mightiest Mortal fights against villains including Satan! Plus, don't miss the return of Captain Nazi, Kull, and everyone's favorite talking tiger, Mr. Tawny!

Collects stories from World's Finest Comics #253-270 and #272-282 and Adventure Comics #491 and #492.

SUPERMAN VOL. 4: MYTHOLOGICAL TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, KEVIN MAGUIRE, and JOHN TIMMS

cover by JOHN TIMMS

ON SALE 5/25/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 248 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-572-9

Superman continues to aim for peace in the galaxy, and the United Planets could be the perfect solution. But an old enemy is about to return to force Superman to fight with everything he has in order to protect it! It's the Man of Steel versus Mongul in this epic fight to save the United Planets and the peace it will ensure—and Superman is determined to win.

If Superman fails, it means the fall of the United Planets.

And old foes give way to new ones as Superman is confronted with deadly warriors from the real of magic and the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Introducing Xanadoth and Synmar!

Collects Superman #20-28.

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 4: METROPOLIS BURNING TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

ON SALE 5/11/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-698-6

Leviathan is making its move on Metropolis, and they're looking to recruit Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom to increase their power base! But will that be enough to take on Superman's city? Because the Man of Steel has friends of his own...and it's time to call on the Justice League and their teen counterparts, Young Justice, to take a stand against the forces of evil and stop Leviathan from reducing Metropolis to rubble!

Don't miss this colossal story arc collected from Action Comics #1017-1021!

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, and JIM STARLIN

art by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, CURT SWAN, DAN JURGENS, RON FRENZ, ARTHUR ADAMS, and others

cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE 6/1/21

$49.99 US | $65.99 CAN | 464 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-966-6

John Byrne's bold reinvention of the Superman mythos continues, in stories featuring Green Lantern, Brainiac, Booster Gold, Lex Luthor, and more!

In this hardcover collection, Byrne is joined by fellow acclaimed comic book veterans such as Arthur Adams and Jerry Ordway, in stories including the Man of Steel against Toyman, Superman teaming with Green Lantern, and a day at the circus that turns into an encounter with Brainiac! Plus, Byrne teams with legendary Superman artist Curt Swan for the galaxy-faring Superman: The Earth Stealers!

This volume collects Superman #12-15, Adventures of Superman #436-438, Action Comics #594-597, Superman: The Earth Stealers #1, Action Comics Annual #1, Superman Annual #1, Adventures of Superman Annual #1, and Booster Gold #23.

YOUNG JUSTICE BOOK 2: GROWING UP TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by GREG WEISMAN and KEVIN HOPPS

art by CHRISTOPHER JONES and LUCIANO VECCHIO

cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

ON SALE 5/18/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 272 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-924-6

In these stories inspired by the hit animated TV series Young Justice, Superboy, Robin, Kid Flash, Aqualad, Miss Martian, and Artemis make their way to Atlantis to foil Ocean-Master's plan to purify the underwater city. Then, the team must fight off the menace known as Kobra, as well as defeat an army of warrior gorillas in the dangerous Gorilla City!

Plus, the Young Justice team adds to its ranks in an effort to battle the impending invasion by the Collector of Worlds, and one of the DC Universe's favorite villains, Brainiac!

Collects Young Justice #14-25.