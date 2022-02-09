Days Gone director wanted to make an Uncharted spin-off focusing on a young Sully

Days Gone director Jeff Ross had an idea for an Uncharted spin-off game starring a young version of Nathan Drake's long time mentor, Victor Sullivan.

In an interview on Sacred Symbols+ (as transcribed by VGC) Ross spoke about the idea he had for a game following the announcement that Sony would not greenlight a sequel for Days Gone. The idea surrounded the idea of a 25 year old "sexy" Victor Sullivan who "would have been like Sean Connery." Set in the 70s, which is where Ross placed a 20-something Sully, the story would follow our Bond-esque hero after he breaks free from the Navy and slides into the hustler lifestyle.

“He busted out of the Navy for reasons, and I thought seeing him young and trying to figure out his way in this world going from trying to be a soldier or you know a military man to now I’m just out on the streets and I’m gonna become a hustler."

Ross shared his concerns about the project though. While he was excited about the idea, he was worried it didn't present many opportunities for armed combat. He claims the last thing he wants to make was "the first Uncharted game where the player didn’t shoot anybody.”

Working on the Uncharted series is not new to Ross and his former workplace Bend Studio. It previously developed Uncharted: Golden Abyss, a standalone game in the Uncharted series for Sony's handheld, the PlayStation Vita. Golden Abyss ended up being a launch title for the Vita and was well received by players.

Ross also revealed that around the time that Sony rejected a Days Gone sequel, the team were thinking of other IPs they wanted to work with. Having previously developed Syphon Filter, Bend held the rights, but Ross had "zero ideas" on how to reboot it, saying "I was not interested in that at all."

