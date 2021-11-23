Dark Souls is your Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joystick Awards

It's official: Dark Souls is the Ultimate Game of All Time, as voted by you.

As part of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, we've been celebrating 50 years of gaming with two very special categories for this year's show: Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and Ultimate Game of All Time.

Now, with all the votes tallied up, we know that From Software's overwhelming and glorious odyssey into the depths of Lordran has earned the right to be called the Ultimate Game of All Time.



Check out the full list of nominees below:

Dark Souls (Winner)

Doom (1993)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Half-Life 2

Minecraft

Street Fighter II

Tetris

The Last of Us

Super Mario 64

Metal Gear Solid

Halo: Combat Evolved

Super Mario Bros. 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Portal

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Pac Man

Super Mario Kart

Space Invaders

Sim City (1989)

Pokémon GO

The list, which is ordered in terms of how many votes each game received, shows just how many all-time classics Dark Souls had to beat in order to earn its crown. In second place, we have arguably one of the most important first-person shooters of all time in Doom, while Link's glorious open-world adventure in Breath of the Wild managed to nab 3rd place. You can find out more about how we chose the shortlist for Ultimate Game of All Time by heading over to our explainer.

In our feature on why Dark Souls is the Best Game of All Time, Joe Donnelly writes: "We'll be talking about Dark Souls in another 10 years, and another 10 years after that again. In Dark Souls, we're told that history repeats itself. But in reality, there will likely never be a game quite like it again."

For more on this year's show, visit Golden Joystick Awards 2021 or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.