Cyborgs & robots gone wild in new DC summer special

DC's squeezing in a last-minute summer special into their July 2020 schedule: DC Cybernetic Summer.

That's right, a cyborg-and-robot-themed summer anthology featuring Cyborg, Cyborg Superman, Robotman, Red Tornado, Sy Borgman, Skeets, and more.

(Sadly, no sign of the Church of Gort, that cult for all things robot from deep back in WildStorm lore.)

(Image credit: Dan Mora (DC))

"In this sizzling summertime anthology special, Harley Quinn and Sy Borgman conquer a truly titanic water slide, Cyborg, Superman, and Cyborg Superman find it difficult to have a conversation, much less a fight, and Batman tries everything to escape a summer cookout—even taking on the omnipotent Brother Eye and his newly infectious O.M.A.C.s!" reads DC's description.

There's also some non-cybernetic action to be had, however.

"And it’s not just the cyborgs hitting the surf! Flashes from across the multiverse gather for a race to claim the fastest flash in the multiverse!," the description continues. "Mercury Flash from Earth-44 is out to win it all this year, the only person standing in his way is… Barry Allen! And Red Tornado’s on a camping trip with his wife Kathy and his daughter Traya, but he’s distracted by Justice League matters! When a threat emerges, will Red Tornado be able to protect his family?"

Here's a complete list of stories, and their authors:

Red Tornado in "Summer Camp" by Stephanie Phillips and Leila del Duca

Cyborg, Superman, and Cyborg Superman in "Catfish Crisis" by Stuart Moore and Cully Hamner

Superboy, starring the Legion of Super-Heroes, in "Summer Lovin" by Liz Erickson and Nik Virella

Batman, O.M.A.C. and Brother Eye in "The Limits of Control" by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman

Robot Man in "The Summer Blues" by Max Bemis and Greg Smallwood

Harley Quinn and Sy Borgman in "Splish Splash Special" by Che Grayson and Marguerite Sauvage

Booster Gold, Blue Beetle and Skeets in "The Boys of Summer" by Heath Corson and Scott Koblish

Mercury Flash in "The Speedster Games" by Joshua Williamson and David Lafuente

Midnighter, Apollo, Monsieur Mallah and The Brain in "Out There" by Steve Orlando and Paul Pelletier

Platinum and Wonder Woman in "Fandom" by Andrew Constant and Nicola Scott

The 80-page DC Cybernetic Summer anthology is scheduled to arrive July 28.