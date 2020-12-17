Cyberpunk 2077-themed content is now available in Death Stranding on PC once you download the latest patch.

The Cyberpunk 2077 x Death Stranding crossover event adds some Cyberpunk flare to Sam Porter Bridges' journey with a host of new items and cosmetics. Kojima Productions released a trailer for the new content, where you see Sam ride on a Cyberpunk-themed bike and sport some facial Cyberware while he checks himself out in the mirror.

As revealed by IGN , the patch adds new missions that feature some familiar faces and lore from CD Projekt Red's RPG. You'll also be able to unlock some new equipment, including Johnny Silverhand's bionic arm which Sam can wear and use, as well as the shades Keanu Reeve's character rocks in the game.

A "Trauma team floating vehicle" can also appear in-game, along with some new additional Death Stranding holograms, and Sam will be able to use a new hacking ability that can be used to stun enemies, take out enemy vehicles, and disable sensor poles. We don't yet know what the new missions will entail, so you'll have to jump into the game to find out.

This collaboration will probably come as no surprise to many, especially when you consider a certain cameo appearance you can come across during your adventures in Night City. Death Stranding launched on PC earlier this year, along with a shiny new photo mode a while after the initial release on PS4. These Cyberpunk 2077 additions appear to be exclusive to the PC version, with no word yet on whether or not it will be coming to PS4.

