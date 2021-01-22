Cyberpunk 2077 players who asked for refunds are getting to keep the game

Cyberpunk 2077 customers who asked for refunds are reportedly not being asked to return the game.

According to a report from Vice, several customers who took developer CD Projekt Red up on its offer to refund Cyberpunk 2077 following its launch in December have received their money back but are still able to access the game. One person, who bought the game's $250 collector's edition, said that they "still had everything," including their physical copy of the game, despite having received a Paypal transfer from CD Projekt Red that included the added sales tax.

Vice's report says that customers were told that as part of the refund process, they'd have to send their copy of the game back, but that none of them have had to do so yet. That seems to not only apply to physical copies, but also to digital ones - one player says that the studio honored a refund request for a digital code purchased at Best Buy, and that they'd received their money back, but still had access to the game on their Xbox.

As an alternative to a refund via Paypal, the refund process also allowed customers to exchange their console version of the game for a PC version, but everyone spoken to by Vice opted for the money, so it's not clear whether that process is working as intended. CD Projekt Red said that it planned to contact players who had filled out its refund request form "throughout February and March 2021," so it's possible that it will revoke access to the game once more players have received their money back.

Even after three delays, Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch, with bugs and performance issues marring players' experience, particularly on last-gen consoles. CD Projekt Red has apologized , promising patches over the coming months to address the problems (but a delay to the game's next-gen update ).

